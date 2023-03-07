In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Teays Valley softball coach Derrick Hastler discussed the team’s impressive season last year and looks ahead to the upcoming season.
Last year the team finished 23-2 overall and went 14-0 in league play. The only two losses were to Lancaster who were Regional finalists and Olentangy in the District semifinal game.
One returner from last year’s team to look out for is senior Reagan Mengerink who primarily catches for the Vikings.
“She is a tremendous hitter and set a school record of 10 home runs in a season last year,” Hastler said. “She has a high softball IQ and no matter where she is on the field, I think she’s going to be able to help our team.”
Between the girls on the team participating in travel teams and competing in other sports, the softball team doesn’t bond much during the offseason. However, they do schedule bonding time during the season.
“We do a fair amount of non-softball activities to help the girls figure out who they are as humans and ways that they can grow and translate softball from now until the rest of their lives,” Hastler said.
The team also held a fundraiser for the team on March 7 through a company called Fundraising University.
“The really cool thing about this is when somebody makes a donation the girls get on the phone and they call them to thank them for their donation,” Hastler explained.
The Teays Valley high school softball team also hosts a free skills clinic every spring for middle school kids interested in softball.
“The skills clinic leads up to the middle school softball tryouts,” Hastler said. “It’s a way to give them a refresher on some fundamentals or help them learn some fundamentals. Hopefully it helps them feel good about going into tryouts.”
Now that the skills clinic has finished, Hastler discussed his coaching philosophy for the upcoming season.
“I like to help them learn to trust themselves and make decisions and commit to them with conviction and confidence.”
He said he thinks it’s important to learn from mistakes.
“We’re not big yellers,” Hastler said. “I’m of the opinion that very few people like to be yelled at when they’re trying the best they can.”
He said he prefers to have a conversation about what happened rather than berate someone who is already feeling bad after messing up.
Hastler said flashy isn’t apart of his style.
“Put your head down and work hard and things will work out. And having a team first attitude is what helps individuals have success.”
In terms of goals for the upcoming season, Hastler said the team might be a unicorn in that department.
“We don’t set goals like win the league or win a tournament. Our goal is to help the girls play one pitch at a time and win every pitch.”
Hastler said they like to put the girls in the best position they can to win pitch-to-pitch.
He is excited for the upcoming season and being around the team again.
“This group seems like they’re coming together and a tight knit group,” Hastler said. “I think this team has the potential to do special things.”
The Lady Vikings have their first scrimmage of the season on March 18 against West Branch at 12 p.m.