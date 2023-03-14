Last year the Westfall softball team finished their season 15-9 and the season ended when they lost in the District semifinal against Fairfield Leesburg. Mustangs’ Coach Lance Heath discussed challenges the team faced last year and the upcoming 2023 season.
Heath said the team battled against a few key injuries and one season ending surgery during the 2022 season. With time giving the injuries a chance to heal, the coach said they have high expectations for the team this year. A few key players returning are Makayla Cook, Olivia Dumm, and Lana Landefeld. Heath said there is a whole group of good players behind them.
“Most of these girls spent their summer playing softball with their summer teams.”
Last summer, the team hosted a youth softball camp and had close to 30 campers attend. The youth camp is one of the ways the team fundraises, the other is by selling their spirit wear.
Now that the 2023 season is around the corner, Heath and the team are focusing on how the team will reach their goals this season. One way to achieve those goals is by using Heath’s coaching philosophy.
“Our biggest coaching philosophy is to compete and have fun doing it.”
The coach said the team has many goals for this year, but there is one that stands out above the rest.
“We have many goals for the season, but our main goal is to play in June.”
The Lady Mustangs open their season at home against the Logan Elm Braves on March 27 at 5:15 p.m.