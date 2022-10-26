In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Teays Valley bowling coach Nick Bolyard discussed how the team finished last season, goals for the upcoming season, The Kickoff Event, and his philosophy behind coaching.
The bowling season ended last February but the new season is just around the corner.
The boys’ bowling team finished 10-6 and qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division 1 State Tournament, where they finished 15th. It was their first team appearance at the State Tournament since 2014.
The girls’ team finished last season 6-7. Bolyard said the team had numerous new faces, so last year and this year will continue to be years of growth.
The program goal is to have daily and consistent growth.
“We put our emphasis on the little things that we control, rather than on the results we want to produce,” Bolyard said.
Result-wise, he would like to continue to be a top-tier program with a top-tier culture.
“We play some of the best competition on a nightly basis, so our fundamentals and culture are imperative to our success,” Bolyard said.
The team hosted their annual fundraiser Oct. 15 called The Kickoff Event. Anyone can play in the event which is a three game, 9-pin no-tap format. The 2023 Kickoff Event was their most successful in program history because of a record amount of participation.
“We broke last year’s record this year, which showed the continuing growth of our program and the commitment of our team,” Bolyard said. “We are also starting to get alumni back and involved, which is huge to create tradition.”
Community support is very important to the Teays Valley bowling program.
“When we say family, we mean everyone - players, parents, families, coaches and their families, school, and our community,” he said. “We are a family and support each other. Having that buy-in is so special.”
Bolyard has a background in football and said he learned a lot of his coaching philosophy from Bill Conley.
“Coach Conley always talked about the process and doing the little things right, and the results would take care of themselves.”
Not too long ago, Bolyard came across an article on CNBC about Sir Dave Brailsford and how he implemented the idea that if an athlete focuses on the little things, and getting 1% better each day, the cumulative benefits would be great.
“This really struck me and our program,” he said. “If we focus on all the little things we can control and look to improve every day, then the results of life will take care of themselves.”
Bolyard goes on to say that in today’s day of anxiety there is so much anxiety and pressure on the results. But if the team focuses on getting 1% better each day then they will grow and go where they want.
Building a family atmosphere is crucial for Bolyard and it starts with transparency. He said that he has to show his team that he is vulnerable, just like they are. Building the family atmosphere is not just on the coach but the entire staff.
“Our staff has to have their families around the bowling team, be willing to welcome the team into our homes for dinners together as a team, and be willing to go the extra mile to build relationships with each individual in our program.”
Bolyard said the program has built the family environment through their day-to-day actions and by building genuine relationships.
“Regardless of the player’s ability on the lanes, we want each player to know we love them as people and want what is best for them.”
Why is this so important to the staff? Well, it’s because there is more to life than just bowling.
“This is important to our staff because we want to create men and women who are prepared for life after high school,” Bolyard said. “Trophies are nice, but nothing will ever compare to watching our young men and women grow as people and become leaders.”
He goes on to say it’s crucial that we recognize what’s important and not get caught up in the bowling results.
“Their education will take them further than bowling. Having life skills and building character will go further than bowling.”
The mental health of his athletes is another priority for Bolyard and his staff. They want to ensure each of their athletes are safe and are building real confidence. He said sports can sometimes create a false sense of confidence that a player can loose once the sport is gone.
“We want them to be proud of who they are. We want them to know that they have a support system around them.”
The staff is there to celebrate the player’s achievements and when they need a shoulder to cry on.
Bolyard said high school bowling is a tremendous opportunity for young men and women to grow and the sport is growing.
“I encourage everyone to go support their high school bowling team.”
“There are great bowling programs right here in Pickaway County that could use more community support,” Bolyard said. “We are always looking to have a bigger audience at our matches.”
Tryouts for the Teays Valley bowling team take place Friday Nov. 4.