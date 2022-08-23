In an interview with Tigers' head football coach Steve Evans, he discussed how the team prepared for the season ahead starting with the 47-0 win against Huntington last Friday.
Evans said during the summer, the team worked hard to improve their strength and speed.
“The kids worked hard, and our numbers have improved significantly,” he said.
Another goal the team had was for the team to learn to compete all the time.
“It’s easy to compete when things are going well, but we want to continue to battle all the time,” Evans said.
When it came to strengthening the team bond over the summer, the team did not do anything special, but Evans said, “We spent three days a week and two hours each day pushing each other to become better individuals and better teammates.”
What are the goals for the team this season?
“Our number one goal is to improve every day,” Evans said. “I tell the team you either get better today or you get worse today, we never stay the same.”
Evans said people talk about winning the league or making the playoffs as goals all the time.
“We try to be realistic all the time with our players. Our goal is to produce a winning season, which has not happened here in some time," he said. “If we are able to produce a winning season, who knows what could happen.”
After winning their season opener against Huntington, Evans talked about what he saw the team do well.
“The defense got a three and out, and then the offense got the ball and drove down to score on our first series," he said. “I felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and that will be a key to our success the entire season."
Some highlights from the game include #7 Jude Blair who got his first start at running back. He ran 13 times for 153-yards and 3 touchdowns. Sophomore Drew Thornsley had an interception and two fumble recoveries; one of which he returned 70-yards for a touchdown. And quarterback Scott Moats was 6-7 passing for 99-yards and a touchdown.
“As I mentioned before, I felt our entire offensive and defensive lines played well," he said.
So, how is the team preparing for this Friday’s game?
“We are preparing for this game the same as we do every game. Our goal is to improve every single day, we have areas of focus and goals for the day,” Evans said.
The Circleville Tigers play away this Friday against Southeastern (0-1), the game starts at 7 p.m.