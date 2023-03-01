Coach's Corner: Jason Wells

In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Circleville boys’ track coach Jason Wells discussed how last season ended and the upcoming 2023 track season.
Wells said last season was a rebuilding year for the boys. They placed seventh in the Mid-State League (MSL) and 14th in the Southeast District.
“We had low numbers and were very young. We tried, though, to create a foundation we can build on this year, and I think we’ll see a lot of growth this season.”
Last season, Zach Buitendorp qualified for the state meet in the pole vault for the second year in a row. Circleville also had the 4x1 and 4x2 teams with Daniel Cutliff, Jake Yancey, Jude Blair, and Joe Streitenberger qualified to the regional meet.
For the track athletes who are not on a winter sports team, Circleville has an indoor track program. Wells said they didn’t have a ton of kids but had a very committed core group.
“They competed in some indoor meets at Ohio State University (OSU) and Logan. Zach qualified to the indoor state meet (March 3) in the pole vault.”
Later this month on March 25, the track team will have a Chinese Auction at Circleville Elementary School as their fundraiser. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Wells’ coaching philosophy is to try and get as many kids out for the team as possible and help them have a great experience.
“I emphasize to the team that I want good people who work hard,” he said. “If we get that, we can accomplish a lot.”
The coach said the goals for the team every year is to win the MSL and the Southeast District. They also want to qualify as many people to the regional and state meets as possible.
“Some years that’s easier said than done, but that’s always where we’re aiming.”
Wells is excited to see what some of the new team members add to the team and to see the growth of the returners this season.
“That’s one of the great things about track--that even when you’re not doing well against other teams, you can still measure growth versus what you’ve done in the past.”
For Wells, the best part of coaching is seeing growth in the kids year after year.
“One of the best parts of coaching is seeing that year over year growth in kids, seeing them complete more and more impressive workouts over last year. Or master things technically that they couldn’t do a year ago, and ultimately hit marks they couldn’t even imagine last year or the year before.”
The track season for the Tigers starts later this month.