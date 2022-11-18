LOGAN ELM — In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Jennifer Blue, second year head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Logan Elm, discussed how the team has prepared for the upcoming season.
Blue may only be in her second year at Logan Elm, but she was the varsity coach at Westfall from 2011-2019 and then spent two years as an assistant coach at Eastern Brown.
Last season ended for the Lady Braves after falling to Athens in the Sectional Semi-Finals.
“The best part of last season was the team’s attitude, every day they came into the gym ready to go and get better,” Blue said. “The bus ride home after the last tournament game with the bonding that went on was what coaching is about, and a wonderful experience for the girls.”
The Lady Braves took their mentality into the offseason by working incredibly hard. The team attended several shootouts, had several open gyms, as well as practices, weight lifting, and even a scrimmage.
“During the month of June we were pretty busy, the girls really grinded during that month to learn things as well as mixing last year’s team with this year’s incoming freshman,” Blue said. “We traveled to Ohio Dominican, Rio Grande, Hillsboro, and Teays Valley for shootouts.”
The team also participated in the Jackson Summer League that played once a week and finished the month with a scrimmage at Zane Trace.
“We played our best basketball of the summer at the Zane Trace Scrimmage, so we were building in the right direction. It was also time for the coaches to see who and what worked and determine what we needed to adjust for the upcoming season.”
It may not seem possible, but the team also managed to find time to go to a basketball camp in June that took place at Cedarville University. Blue said the girls learned to work together as well as their strengths and weaknesses. She said that with being a young team, they worked on offense and defense concepts that they wanted to accomplish once the season started.
“The most important part of the camp is the team bonding that goes on during the off times away from the game. They spent time just getting to know each other and enjoy each other with games and talking with other teams.”
The Lady Braves also hosted their second summer camp for kids in grades third through eighth grade. The camp was held for three days for three hours each day and 58 girls participated in the camp.
“The high school girls are required to help with the camp each day, they demonstrate drills, aid the girls during drills, and coach teams in competitions as well as ref those competitions,” Blue said. “It is a wonderful way for the older girls to aid in the development of the program.”
After a busy summer preparing for the upcoming season, the team hosted a golf outing that took place on August 14. It is an annual event that is a fundraiser for the team that helps pay for the events they go to over the summer.
“The girls work at the outing as well for a little teaming bonding and community involvement.”
After putting in a lot of hard work, and having some fun, over the summer, the team looks to achieve their goals for the 2022-2023 season. One goal for the team is to make it through the season with no injuries or sickness because they are such a small team. Another goal they have is to win a tournament game.
“We want to build team chemistry and grow the program. Also, we would like to improve the girls’ knowledge and skills for the future.”
For the upcoming season, Blue is most excited to see the growth of the team, both on and off the court.
“The second time we play teams within the league will be a test for us to see how our growth is doing. We plan to work hard every day and give 110% both on the court and in the classroom.”
Blue is thankful for a wonderful coaching staff to be helping the team with their upcoming season.
“My JV Coach Julie Rine, brings experience on and off the court for being a Lady Brave as she was part of the 1994 State Final Four Team.”
“Paige Swaggerty played for me my first two years at Westfall and has been an assistant for me since graduation, she knows how to communicate with the girls.”
The Lady Braves open their season at home on Friday the 18 when they face Westfall at 6 p.m.