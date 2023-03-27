Coach's Corner: Lady Tigers off to a Dominant Start

Tigers' softball team has nine returning letterman including junior pitcher Gabby McConnell. Last May, McConnell pitched during the Lady Tigers’ sectional championship win over Vinton County in McArthur. McConnell pitched nine innings giving up four earned runs on eight hits and fanned ten batters.

 File photo

Before the start of the 2023 softball season this past weekend, Circleville softball Coach Dave Truex discussed last season, what the team did during the offseason, and the goals for the team this year.


