Coach's Corner: Lady Tigers off to a Dominant Start

Before the start of the 2023 softball season this past weekend, Circleville softball Coach Dave Truex discussed last season, what the team did during the offseason, and the goals for the team this year.
Truex has spent all 28 years of his coaching career coaching the Circleville softball team. Last year the Tigers finished with an overall record of 15-7 and 8-6 in the Mid-State League (MSL). Their season ended when they lost a hard fought game to Sheridan 4-3 in the District semifinals.
“We had a much improved season from the previous year and a group of kids returning that worked together and kept getting better,” Truex said about the 2022 team.
Last fall, the team was able to hold a youth camp and held various fundraisers. One of the fundraisers included a meal at the Scioto Ribber, which Truex says the team will definitely do again.
This year the team has nine returning letterman, led by senior shortstop Cara Cooper who was first team All-Ohio last season, and senior catcher Chandler Hayes who was All-District and All-MSL. Another letterman to keep an eye on is junior pitcher Gabby McConnell.
Before the season began, the Circleville softball team took a spring break trip to Florida where they scrimmaged teams from Texas and Florida.
“The kids spent a ton of time going from the beach to the pool and most of them had families that traveled with us,” Truex said. “We went out to dinner one night with 55 people all from Circleville. [It was] a great experience.”
After the team’s fun and productive trip to Florida, it was time to focus on the start of the season. The goal for the Lady Tigers this season? To win.
“With seven seniors and three juniors returning, the goals you set are big,” Truex said. “This group of players and coaches believe they can win a league and district championship.”
To help them get there, Truex said he is an old school and detail oriented coach.
“I ask my players to do things correctly from a fundamental standpoint and believe that when fundamentals become habits, good things happen on the field.”
The veteran coach is most excited to compete with a group of kids who love the game of softball and do what it takes to find a way to win.
“I am excited about mixing in our young kids who are pushing our returners to perform every day.”
The Tigers dominated in their season opener doubleheader this past weekend. In their game against Dublin Jerome they scored nine runs in the first inning and went on to win 17-3. Two Tigers hit home runs on the day, Ella Michael and Claire Davis each with one on when they hit their home runs.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Lady Tigers were just as dominant, beating Canal Winchester 21-8. In the third inning, the Tigers scored on 10 runs. In the third inning, Cara Cooper hit a home run with two on bases.
The Lady Tigers will have three back-to-back games this week. On Monday they played Bernie Union, on Tuesday they travel to Chillicothe, and on Wednesday they are at home against Westfall.