In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Logan Elm softball Coach Jeri Hartley discussed how the team did last season and the goals the team has for the 2023 season.
Hartley is in her 14th year as a softball coach and she has spent all of them at Logan Elm. Last year the team had a good season and finished third in the league, tied with Circleville. The team also finished their season with a winning record after losing in the Sectional Championship game to Sheridan.
To kickoff the new season, the Lady Braves will take a trip this weekend to Shawnee State University.
“We play at Shawnee State University in a scrimmage tournament and we stay at Shawnee State Lodge and go out to eat,” Hartley said. “We use that as our kickoff the season event and a team bonding trip.”
Looking ahead to the start of the 2023 season, Hartley discussed her coaching philosophy. She said her team knows that effort can’t be taught.
“We have to show effort, we have to hustle, and we have to be a great teammate.”
To achieve their goals this season, the Lady Braves will also have to be aggressive at the plate.
“We want to place higher in the league and make it to Districts, like we’ve done before,” Hartley said.
One thing the coach is excited about for the upcoming season is having a good core group of athletes that work hard.
“The group is led by Meredith Jarvis, our only senior,” Hartley said. “I also have a good group of juniors who understand our program and our expectations. Their leadership has been wonderful throughout the offseason and even now.”
Hartley said she looks forward to seeing the team’s success and how they bring along the underclassmen that are on varsity.
“We are looking forward to working hard and having fun this season.”
The Lady Braves open their season at home on March 27 when they meet Westfall on the field. The game starts at 5:15 p.m.