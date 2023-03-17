Last season the Logan Elm girls’ tennis team and their coaches posed for this photo after receiving the Grandview Invitational trophy — the twelfth time in the last fifteen years Logan Elm has won the Invitational. Last season the Braves finished third in the league and had an overall record of 8-5 — a record Braves’ Coach Tony Clouse hopes to build on this spring.
Last season the Logan Elm girls’ tennis team and their coaches posed for this photo after receiving the Grandview Invitational trophy — the twelfth time in the last fifteen years Logan Elm has won the Invitational. Last season the Braves finished third in the league and had an overall record of 8-5 — a record Braves’ Coach Tony Clouse hopes to build on this spring.
Logan Elm boys’ tennis Coach Tony Clouse is in his tenth year coaching boys’ tennis and in his 15th year coaching girls’ tennis, and he has spent all of them at Logan Elm. He discussed how the team finished last year and things to look forward to for this season.
Last year the Braves finished third in the league and had an overall record of 8-5. There were also three players who received All-League honors last season. They were Owen Braun, Jude Schaal, and Maggie Wilson.
“All three have looked good in practice this spring, with some others pushing them to up their game,” Clouse said.
Due to his tennis players being multi-sport athletes, the team was unable to get together during the offseason. Clouse said they will try and do something this season.
The team may not have been able to get together for some team bonding time, but they did hold a camp in June.
“We always have a camp each summer in June for 3-4 days,” Clouse said. “The turnout has been good over the years, which bodes well for the future.”
In terms of a coaching philosophy, Clouse said his approach is that each day is an opportunity to improve your game.
“Attending practice daily with a positive attitude goes a long way towards being successful.”
Clouse also said that tennis doesn’t always get a ton of respect in the sports world, so he puts his all into getting recognition for his players.
“So many of my past players have seen success without any previous experience playing tennis,” he said. “All they had to do was give it a chance. Once they do, typically they end up enjoying it.”
Clouse said it is always goal for the team to win the league and to send some players to the District Tournament as well. Clouse thinks the team has a good chance of reaching these goals this season.
“First, we want to be competitive on the court, which I think will happen,” he said. “We can definitely push some teams that think we will be down this season.”
For the upcoming 2023 season, Clouse is excited about the number of players on the team. Last year they only had eight players, and two of them were involved in track.
“I love the willingness for everyone to be taught the game plus the enthusiasm they bring to practice each day,” he said of this year’s team.
The Braves will hit the court for their season opener against Portsmouth at 12 p.m. The game is on Saturday March 25 and the team will travel to Portsmouth.