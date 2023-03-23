Westfall boys’ volleyball Coach Chad Moehl is in his third year coaching the young program. He has two assistant coaches, Renee Mullins and Neal Hegarty, who have helped him coach all three years.
2022 marked only the second year for the boys’ volleyball program and Moehl said the team made some great strides. Their overall record was 8-7 and were 3-3 in league play.
At the end of every season the team has a party where they play either grass or sand volleyball and they celebrate with awards. The team also tries to play together during the offseason.
“We also have a local group that plays grass volleyball all summer long that some of the players come to,” Moehl said. “We’re always on the lookout for nice sand courts!”
In the past, the boys’ volleyball team has been unable to have any camps due to a lack of space, but with the new connector building and athletic facility having just opened, there is enough room for four volleyball courts. This means the team won’t have to scramble at the last minute to try and find a place to practice.
“Westfall’s new facilities bring great hope for the future of Westfall boys’ volleyball,” Moehl said. “I’m thankful for the coaches, parents, players, Athletic Director, and other coaches who all help trying to work through issues in only having one gym in the past.”
The Mustangs raise money for their program by selling concessions and tickets that are purchased at the door. Luckily, the first two years of the team’s existence, they received state grants to help the program.
This season the Mustangs have four new players, two juniors and two freshman. Moehl said they all have eager attitudes to get on the court.
In terms of practices, Moehl said he doesn’t like to see people standing around at practices.
“I like to get everyone lots or reps in drills or on court time. I also like to let the boys hit. We spend lots of time every practice just hitting.”
“The goal this season is to beat some established teams,” Moehl said. “We’ve done pretty well so far playing teams that are newer or have the same experience we have. I’d like to see us beat some teams that have been around for a while and have some experience under their belts.”
Moehl said he and the entire coaching staff are excited to see how the team gels more and gets more offensive.
“They all get along well and cheer each other on, we just hope their athleticism translates to their volleyball game.”
The Mustangs had their season opener last week and fell short to Eastmoor Academy 0-3. Moehl said the season opener was a challenge because Eastmoor was very athletic.
“We played way too conservatively with a timid offensive approach which never suits us well.”
The Mustangs hit the court at home on Tuesday (28) where they face off against Grove City at 6 p.m.