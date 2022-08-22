featured Coach's Corner: Praise for the Braves By Miles Layton Editor Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coach Terry Holbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOGAN ELM — Now that the Friday night lights have faded, Braves' Football Coach Terry Holbert took a moment to reflect on the season opener against Zane Trace.Though the Pioneers defeated the Braves 25-13, the non-conference game could’ve gone either way for these two rivals. Last season, Braves defeated Zane Trace 28-27 in overtime.Next stop for the Braves is Friday’s non-conference home game against Westfall.Last season the Braves defeated Westfall 51-0.Westfall (1-0) defeated Madison Plains 38-20 on FridayCircleville Herald: What do you think could've been done differently against Zane Trace?Holbert: We needed to play more physical. Zane Trace, to their credit, played incredibly physical and we were on our heals from the start.Circleville Herald: As is common in most games early in the season, there are more than a few flags thrown as fresh players learn the game. What will be the focus of this week’s practice?Holbert: Our focus will simply be getting better. We will work to improve upon what we struggled with Friday.Circleville Herald: Were there any standout players?Holbert: Aaron Walters had a good night at QB. Braylen Baker and Landon Thompson had excellent games receving. Blayton Reid, Nolan Brumfield and Drew Tomlinson had a lot of tackles for us defensively.Circleville Herald: What do you think the Braves did right against Zane Trace?Holbert: I thought we threw the ball well. Aaron did a good job of spreading the ball around to a host of receivers. Baker and Thompson had big nights and our line protected the pass very well.Circleville Herald: Are you ready to play Westfall this week?Holbert: We are excited for another opportunity to grow and compete this Friday. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Terry Holbert Zane Trace Sport Aaron Walters Landon Thompson Braves Game Westfall Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes