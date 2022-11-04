In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, the Logan Elm boys’ bowling coach Ron Cheadle discussed how last season ended and how the team is preparing for the upcoming season.
Throughout the years Cheadle has coached many different sports, including baseball and basketball at the youth level when his boys were young. Three years ago, Cheadle started coaching the Logan Elm boys’ bowling team where he served as the assistant coach for the first two with last year being his first year as the head coach.
“I enjoy being a part of the kids’ progress and seeing their self-esteem grow,” he said. “I take pride in the way the kids have advanced.”
Cheadle has coached two Mid-State League (MSL) Bowlers of the Year and several kids who have been awarded first team Sectional, Districts, and State honorable mention.
“My goal is to build an elite program that will compete in the OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) State Tournament year after year.”
Last season was a successful one for the program. For the second year in a row, the Braves won the First Capital Conference (FCC) and qualified for States after placing second in Districts. Bryce Baltzer was the MSL Bowler of the Year and the MVP of the FCC for the second year in a row. According to Cheadle, he also received a scholarship to bowl at Webber International. Lance Berard was second team MSL, top 15 at the Sectional Tournament, and placed third in the FCC. Matt Fullen was an MSL honorable mention.
When the team qualified for States, it also earned them a trip to a National High School Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, which took place in June.
That wasn’t the only tournament bowlers on the team attended over the summer to prepare for the upcoming season. Two of the returning bowlers have bowled in several different leagues. One of them is Berard who bowled in the Junior Gold Tournament and has already qualified for the tournament next year. He has also attended numerous camps with some of the highest ranked bowling colleges, including Webber International and Indiana Tech.
It is not just Berard who has been working all summer long, Fullen has also bowled in numerous tournaments. Both Berard and Fullen qualified for the Ohio State Pepsi Tournament last year.
In the last few months, both have participated in several tournaments where they have won scholarship money.
“Their hard work and improvement from last year will help the team tremendously,” Cheadle said about their work during the offseason.
With all the awards and accomplishments of last season, it is hard to believe the team could face some challenges this year. Last year, the program had ten bowlers, and seven of them graduated.
“My first goal is to see that the new bowlers and the experienced bowlers improve every time that they walk in the bowling alley,” Cheadle said. “I still have high expectations of the team this year. The returning bowlers are great bowlers and I can see us holding strong in the First Capital Conference.”
The coach said there are two great teams returning to the MSL, but he believes his team can still finish high in the MSL.
“I can see the new bowlers improving enough that we advance from Sectionals to Districts,” he said. “The District Tournament will be very difficult, and it will take the entire team to be on their “A” game to advance to State.”
Tryouts for the Logan Elm boys’ bowling team take place on November 8 at Shawnee Lanes.
Not only is Cheadle the head coach for the boy’s bowling team, but he also runs the Youth League at Shawnee Lanes.
“Bowling is a sport that a person can do from the age of three to 80’s or 90’s. A good bowler is not someone blessed with athletic ability, but it is 100% commitment and skill development,” he said.
Cheadle said the United States Bowling Congress has a great program where youth can start earning SMART money towards college as youth bowlers.
“There are also many colleges that offer great scholarships for youth to bowl in college.”
“If you have young kids, or even teenagers, come and visit me at Shawnee Lanes for Saturday morning youth league,” Cheadle said. “It is never too late to learn to bowl.”