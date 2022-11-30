In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Sarah Ruff, the head coach of the Circleville girls’ bowling team, discussed how long she has been a coach, how last season ended, and how the team prepared for the 2022-2023 season.
This will be Ruff’s second year coaching girls’ bowling, both years have been at Circleville.
“Before this, I was not super familiar with the sport of bowling,” Ruff said. “I also coach soccer and realized that I really love getting to work with high schoolers, and when they needed a coach for bowling, so I stepped up.”
Ruff said it has been great to learn about the sport alongside the athletes.
“I would not be able to do this without our assistant coach Angie Hixon,” she said. “She is amazing and cares so much about the program and has been so helpful getting me into the swing of things.”
Last season, the Lady Tigers ended the season with a record of 9-4 and the team finished third in the Mid-State League (MSL) match.
“Last season we had a lot of players that had never bowled before, so it was a bit of a learning year,” Ruff said. “The girls all worked really hard and improved a lot throughout the season to finish 9-4.”
Along with the team accolades, Shelby Hixon bowled at the District Tournament and placed 9th.
“There was so much improvement as a team, and I am excited to have a lot of returners and to see how this season goes,” Ruff said.
Because most of the girls on the team play other sports, the bowling team did not have a lot of team activities during the summer. But according to Ruff, some girls did take advantage of bowling in a summer league to improve their skills.
The team may not have attended a bowling camp, but they did host a free summer clinic to students. The team does a lot of fundraising during the season and this year they used the money to host the free clinic.
“This has been done in the past before I got here. This year we opened it up to middle schoolers to help try and spark interest in the sport,” Ruff said. “We had a great turnout of younger bowlers and had a few players join the team this year as a result of the camp.”
Ruff estimates the camp had about 20 people over the course of three days.
After a successful end to last season and gaining players from the summer clinic, what are the goals for the bowling team this season?
“My biggest hope for this season is to cultivate a supportive team that develops an enjoyment of the sport,” Ruff said. “I definitely want to see us be successful and show improvement from last year.”
With those goals in mind, Ruff is looking forward to watching the girls improve this season.
“We have a lot of competitive athletes on the team this year and I can’t wait to see how far their determination and drive takes them this season.”