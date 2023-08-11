Teays Valley Crest (copy)
 
 
 
 

In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Teays Valley boys’ soccer Coach Shane Harber discussed how the 2022 season ended and the program’s goals for the 2023 season.


  

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments