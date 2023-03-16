In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Teays Valley baseball Coach Mark Colburn discussed the great season the team had last year, and what the team has done since the end of last season to prepare for the 2023 season.
Colburn has coached baseball for 16 years, 12 of those years have been at Teays Valley and he has spent eight of those as the head coach.
Last year the Vikings finished with an overall record of 16-8 and a league record of 10-4.
“It was a great season for us,” Colburn said. “We competed every time we stepped on the field against quality opponents.”
The 2022 season ended for Teays Valley when they lost to Gahanna in the Sectional Final.
Right after the end of the school year, the baseball team hosts their annual youth camp, and in the winter, they host a youth hitting league.
In order to build the team’s bond, they started taking a trip to Nashville, Tennessee last year during spring break, and they are doing it again this year.
“This has allowed our team to build stronger relationships, while we play four really good teams at top notch facilities,” Colburn said.
After the team gets back from their trip, it’ll be time to focus in on the 2023 season. Colburn said his coaching philosophy is to help each individual student-athlete reach their full potential as both an athlete and a person.
“It is also our goal to make every student-athlete, who comes into our program, an individual who is going to contribute positively to society.”
The goal for the team this year is to compete at a high level every single day, while understanding the game of baseball isn’t outcome driven.
“If we focus one pitch at a time and not on the past or future, we should find ourselves in a good position at the end of the season,” Colburn said.
The coach also said he is excited to see how his team performs across all levels.
“We have a lot of guys that put in so much time this offseason getting ready for the season. We will have a lot of new faces fighting for their place in the lineup which has pushed our older players.”
The Vikings next scrimmage is at home against Thomas Worthington this Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.