ASHVILLE — Having coached for 21 years and being in his fourth season as the Teays Valley girls’ basketball head coach, Trevor Younkin discussed the end of last season, and how the team hopes to perform this upcoming season.
Last season the Lady Vikings finished second in the Mid-State League (MSL) and won the Sectional Championship in District 10 Tournament. The season ended when the team lost to Newark High School in the District Semi-Finals.
“It was a good feeling that we had the opportunity to make it that far. The girls I had put a lot of time and effort into last year,” Younkin said.
Younkin said that the girls’ basketball program has a high standard, and he wants to get back to the tradition that was set of winning.
In order to continue to meet expectations the team attended a team camp at the University of Findlay and attended numerous shootouts at different Universities to play different levels of competition. The team also hosted a big shootout on June 22 called Rumble in the Valley where about 40 varsity teams participated. Younkin started the shootout last year and is excited to host the third Rumble in the Valley in June of 2023.
“We played some tough competition there, including Reynoldsburg who were the defending State Champs,” Younkin said.
The team also hosted camps for kids in grades second through twelfth grade, breaking them up into elementary, middle and high school camps.
Overall, Younkin believes the team had a very good summer and scrimmage schedule.
“I’m a firm believer that if you want to be the best, you have to play some of the better teams out there.”
He also said he is concerned about girls’ basketball because other sports are dominating right now.
“The number of girls trying out for basketball are a lot lower compared to other sports. A lot of schools are struggling to get a junior varsity (JV) team together.”
To try and keep the number of players trying out for the team up, Younkin tries to make basketball exciting. Over the summer his team went to a lake, camped out and watched fireworks, and the next day they went to Kings Island. Having fun and helping the team bond isn’t something the team only does during the summer.
“This fall we had a big bonfire, a hayride, and a cookout, just so the girls understand that when you’re around the coaches and around each other you have to bond,” he said. “Bonding off the court, in school and out of school, and just developing a good team chemistry and bond is important.”
“I think it is vital to any program so that the girls can develop, not only on the court, but off the court as well.”
For the upcoming season, the team wants to build on last year’s momentum and the work and time spent over the summer to achieve the goals they have. The team wants to compete for the county championship, the league championship, and then go as far as they can in the District 10 Division I Tournament.
“Being in Division I you’re going to run into some very good teams, and we know that, but we are still going to have that bar set to go back to the District Semi-Finals and pick up where we left off,” Younkin said.
After all the hard work and dedication of the players and the staff during the offseason, Younkin is excited for the upcoming year. Last year they lost three seniors to graduation and this year there are no seniors on the roster.
Despite being a young team, there are two returning Lady Vikings that have experience and will be in the starting lineup, Kennedy Younkin and Alyssa Horsley. Also in the starting lineup are Abby Tier, Gabrielle Watkins, and Kayla Cline. Trevor Younkin said these girls bring fight and grit to the court.
The team is looking forward to the first game of the season against Logan Elm on Tuesday the 22.