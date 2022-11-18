ASHVILLE — Having coached for 21 years and being in his fourth season as the Teays Valley girls’ basketball head coach, Trevor Younkin discussed the end of last season, and how the team hopes to perform this upcoming season.


Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments