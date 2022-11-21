ASHVILLE — In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Shelly Arledge, the Teays Valley swim coach, discussed how the team prepared for the upcoming season.
Arledge has been coaching since 2009 and she is in her third season as the head coach at Teays Valley. Last season the boys’ swimming team won the Mid-State League (MSL) for the second year in a row and the girls’ team finished as a runner-up for the second year in a row. Lauren Arledge was their lone District I qualifier in the 100 Butterfly.
“We set school and team records on the girls’ side and set several MSL records on the boys’ side,” Shelly Arledge said about the success the team had last season.
With having lost two seniors on the girls’ team (they were part of the record setting relays in both school and MSL) to graduation last year, the 2022-2023 team hopes to rebuild their success.
“For the boys we lost a core group of seniors including Nate Reynard, so we have to build on training sprinters for this season and creating new relays,” Arledge said.
Because the team lost some great talent to graduation, the team has been preparing during the offseason for the upcoming season, which included lifting weights.
“We have a few swimmers that swim for club teams year-round, so they are in the pool constantly over a 12-month period,” Arledge said. “We have swimmers that swim for the YMCA team during the spring, summer and fall.”
After some swimmers practiced year-round, the boys’ swim team has the goal of repeating MSL champs.
“The girls have finished runner up the last two years, and we feel that we can be very competitive for an MSL championship this year,” Arledge said about the goals for the girls’ swim team.
“We also have a few invitationals that we are participating in this year with a lot of good Division I competition to help us prepare for sectionals and districts.”
With no seniors on the boys’ swim team and only three seniors on the girls’ team, Arledge knows the team is young, but she is still excited for the upcoming season.
“While we have a few seniors, most of our experienced swimmers are juniors, sophomores, and freshmen, which keeps us competitive for a couple of years.”
The Teays Valley swim team will hit the water in their season opener against Athens High School on Dec. 3.