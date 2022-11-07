Coach's Corner: Westfall Boy's Basketball has Big Goals for Upcoming Season

In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Westfall boys’ basketball coach Christian Meister discussed how last season ended, how the team has prepared for the upcoming season and goals the team wants to achieve this year.
Meister has been a coach for seven years but this season marks his fourth year with Westfall. Before Westfall he was an assistant coach at Olentangy Liberty and Grove City High School.
Last season the team finished with an overall record of 11-10 with a loss in the Sectional semi-finals.
“We were proud to get to host a tournament game as we were the 11 seed but didn’t get the job done,” Meister said. “We lost in OT (overtime) at the buzzer.”
This season the team is hoping to build on the experience they gained last year.
“Our entire roster with the exception of a couple of guys, has played meaningful varsity minutes,” Meister said. “We are experienced and hungry.”
In preparation for the 2022-2023 season the team attended more weight training sessions, played in a summer league, and went to multiple single day shootouts, including one at Logan High School and another at Mount St. Joseph University.
The team did not attend a specific camp during the offseason, but scheduled scrimmages with other schools. They were also unable to host a camp this summer because they are in the process of building a new facility, which will give them the opportunity to host a camp in the future.
The goals for the team this year include winning their conference and winning a Sectional and District Championship.
“We understand that these are tough goals with the competitiveness of the SVC (Scioto Valley Conference) and the SE (Southeastern) district but we believe we have the roster to do it,” Meister said.
The players for Westfall this season include Brody Clark, Casey Cline, Blaec Bugher, Brydan Gall, Brenden Lowe, Isaiah Browning, Henry Barnes, Seth Gifford, and Jeremiah Layton.
As the season approaches, what is Meister most excited about for the upcoming season?
“This senior class is my first class that we have had as a coaching staff for the entirety of high school,” he said. “I look forward to really seeing the growth of all the players in our program.”
Westfall has an away game on Wednesday against Hamilton Township that starts at 6 p.m.