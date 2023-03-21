The Westfall baseball team has many key returners this season. First year head Coach Todd Rhymer discussed how the team has been focusing on fundamentals to prepare for the upcoming season.
“We have been focusing on the fundamentals, and I have been teaching the boys about the 5 C’s to Success: Character, Commitment, Competitiveness, Concentration, and Confidence,” he said.
Rhymer also said that before every practice, he reads the players a different quote to help motivate them to be successful.
So far, Rhymer is happy with how the team’s pitching has looked preseason.
“This year we have many good arms to throw at our opponents, hopefully one of our young pitchers can develop into an ace in the future.”
One thing the team struggled with last year was hitting, so the Mustangs have focused on putting the bat on the ball, not striking out as much, and being aggressive at the plate this year.
Rhymer couldn’t praise the seniors enough for their leadership during the offseason.
“Seniors Brandon Bingham, Bryant Coker, Clay Ellis, Seth Gifford, and Caleb Graul have been great leaders in the pre-season because it’s always tough when you have a new coach for your senior year with new expectations,” he said. “Brandon and Bryant will both pitch and share the third base duties. Seth is coming off a good basketball season and will pitch and play first base.”
Coach is also impressed with his junior class, who has had good seasons in other sports, and he hopes that carries over to baseball.
“Trent Walters had a good football season and has been our leadoff hitter and shortstop for the last 2 years, so I am expecting great things from him this year.”
Rhymer also commented on how Westfall’s main catcher, Bryce Wickline, who just came back from the State Wrestling Tournament, is the leader of the young pitching staff. Brady Mullins will pitch and share first base with Gifford.
“Cade Hall is a transfer from Circleville and has been a very nice surprise in the pre-season,” Rhymer said. “He has been coached by great coaches in Coach Bigam and Coach Gray, and he could fill the void at second base taking over for two year starter Ashton Nunemaker.”
Westfall lost Nunemaker to graduation last year.
Rhymer gave a shout out to the talented sophomore class, which includes Brenden Lowe and Jaden Towler who both started in the outfield for the Mustangs last season. They will also be at the top of the batting order for the upcoming baseball season.
“Brenden [Lowe], Noah Stonerock, and Trent Gardner all pitched in varsity games last year, and will be expected to shoulder a bigger part of the pitching staff this year,” Rhymer said about the rest of his sophomore class.
The Mustangs are scheduled for a scrimmage at home against Bishop Ready High School on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
Key Returnees: P/3B Brandon Bingham – Senior, P/3B Bryant Coker – Senior, P/1B Seth Gifford – Senior, OF Clay Ellis – Senior, SS Trent Walters – Junior, C Bryce Wickline – Junior, P/1B Brady Mullins – Junior, P/OF Brenden Lowe – Sophomore, P/OF Noah Stonerock – Sophomore, OF Jaden Towler – Sophomore
Key Newcomers: 3B Caleb Graul – Senior, 2B Cade Hall – Junior, P/2B/SS Trent Gardner — Sophomore