ATHENS— As the Cincinnati Bengals walked out of their locker room before Super Bowl LVI, NBC began to scroll through the starting lineups, where the players introduce themselves.
The starting quarterback appeared on the screen.
"Joe Burrow, Athens High School."
Burrow didn't say LSU or Ohio State, it was Athens High School getting the shoutout in front of 100 million viewers.
Burrow, in just his second season, made his Super Bowl debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, hopefully the first of many chances to play on the big stage for the 2015 Athens High School grad.
Unfortunately for Burrow and the Bengals, it didn't end with the ultimate prize.
The Rams scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 remaining, Cooper Kupp catching a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford.
Burrow was pressured into an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one on the next possession, ending Cincinnati's hopes for a long-awaited championship.
The final score was Rams 23, Bengals 20.
It was a difficult end to a spectacular run for the Bengals. They were 7-6 and rebounded to win six out of seven — with the only loss being a game they sat their starters in Cleveland — to advance to the Super Bowl.
The playoff run featured three down-to-the-wire finishes, one more breathtaking than the other.
The Bengals were in position on Sunday, but couldn't find the one big play to ice the game. Cincinnati scored 10 points to take a 20-13 lead early in the third quarter, but failed to find points on its last five drives.
Cincinnati's defense held up until the end. The Rams were within 20-16 but were stopped on consecutive drives before going 79 yards in 15 plays for the winning score.
Burrow's final stat line was 22 of 33 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked seven times in the game, the Rams' defensive front finally collapsing on the Bengals' offensive line in the second half.
Burrow's toughness was on display during the game, he kept getting up despite appearing to injury his right knee in the fourth quarter. If he had just a little more time on the fourth-and-one play, you have to think he would have found an open receiver.
Like a lot of the Bengals players, Burrow took to social media after the game to deliver a message.
"Sorry we couldn't get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys," Burrow tweeted.
No apologies needed from Burrow, who gave everything he had to get the Bengals on the doorstep of a possible title.
Perspective in sports can be a tricky thing at times. Ask any Bengals fan back in April of 2020 if a Super Bowl appearance in Joe's first two seasons would be satisfactory, and everyone would have signed up for that immediately.
But as a fan, you get greedy. A Super Bowl win would have meant so much to the Bengals' franchise, and it was so close to happening.
The Bengals' defense has been spectacular all season, and had game-winning interceptions in the first three rounds. It appeared another stop might be coming, but a questionable third-down holding penalty on linebacker Logan Wilson gave the Rams a fresh set of downs, eventually leading to their go-ahead touchdown.
The loss hurts, but when the dust settles, it will be evident what the Bengals accomplished this season. They hadn't made the playoffs since 2015, then won the AFC North.
Truth be told, most long-time fans would have said just ending the 31-year drought without a playoff run would be enough to make everyone happy. The Bengals did that when they beat the Raiders at home in the Wild Card round.
So to win two road playoff games at Tennessee and Kansas City to make the Super Bowl? That was icing on the cake.
The Bengals have a core foundation to build around and money under the cap to spend this offseason. Improving the offensive line, whether in the draft or free agency, will be a priority. The Bengals have seemingly everything else in place.
Burrow should get his first true offseason as a professional as well. COVID was in the way going into his rookie season, and last offseason was spent rehabbing his knee.
Burrow will be even better next year, and he'll get better from Sunday's game. There are no guarantees in sports, but Cincinnati should be better next year.
Sunday marked the first time since the 1988 season that the Bengals played in the Super Bowl.
With Burrow entering his third season with his prime in front of him, it shouldn't take another 33 years to see Cincinnati back in the game game.
The Bengals didn't get the ultimate prize on Sunday, but they do have something that they haven't always had — hope. The hope and belief that they'll be back in the big game again.
The 2021 Bengals weren't Super Bowl champions, but they can be remembered for turning the franchise around, and giving fans reason to believe even better days are ahead.
