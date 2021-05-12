We all have our favorite athletes. We either grew up watching all their matches, copying their moves, buying all their merchandise, and even to the point of being in every venue to watch them play. That's a perfect package of true fandom.
But who can resist if that athlete became your hero? Idolizing them is just the tip of the iceberg. No wonder many athletes that many fans fell in love with. The magic of sports and fandom comes together. But we're not here to ramp up how we love our favorite athletes but showcase these most beloved athletes in the sport's history.
We had many names, but we tried to come up with the topmost people that impacted and influenced the sports industry, making their fans love them even more.
Michael Schumacher
Let's try to move away from ball sports for now and get into the amazing sports of F1 racing. Everyone knows Schumacher, the most celebrated formula driver who garnered many champion trophies under his belt.
Schumacher is widely known as a young F1 driver that holds the many championship trophies, multiple race victories, has the best pole positions, and the only racer that holds the most wins in every race season. And not only that, Schumacher has so many humanitarian efforts as a UNESCO ambassador.
He actively promotes and speaks on driver safety. Besides being a hotshot, Schumacher donated tens of millions of dollars to charity. That's a huge reason for fans to love him even more.
David Beckham
As an international football superstar, David Beckham attracts fans and non-fans of football through his appealing looks. Who wouldn't glee over his crossover appeal every time he's on the field? But aside from that, Beckham was a real deal when he stepped into the court.
He trained young in Manchester United during his teenage years and made a resounding career after his debut when he scored that mind-melting goal against Wimbledon from behind midfield. That started the popularity of Beckham, and now apart from being a superstar, he was a proud husband, philanthropist, spokesperson, and businessman.
Tiger Woods
We can't just skip over this young, talented man who made numerous highlights in his golfing career. Woods is one of the most celebrated golfers in the golfing industry. He broke multiple records, set a new one, and holds so much acknowledgment and recognition under his wing. Woods may have gone through quite a few controversies, but that just made the fans even loved him more. It simply shows that even a golf god can make mistakes.
Aside from that, Woods is still playing at his best every time he's on the course. And thanks to his dedication to his craft and real love for golf, it paved the way for other millennial athletes to step through and show their love for their beloved sport.
Muhammad Ali
Who would dare forget the name, Muhammad Ali? This brooding, boxing prodigy in the ring, a proud Black-American who conquered the 1960 Rome Summer Games, and a whole lot of other recognitions was still and still loved by many even up to this date.
We always know Ali's presence in the ring will always give everyone chills down the spine. His match with Joe Frazier in the "Thrilla in Manilla" was one of the highlights in his career that we won't ever forget, ever in our lives.
But Ali was not only loved by his fans inside the ring but because of his fight outside. He's a racist activist; Ali never shut his mouth and continues to emancipate that his race has a place- and it could be anywhere and everywhere they please. He was once called "The People's Champion" because of his conviction, faith, and stand to fight for his people's rights.
Michael Jordan
Everybody loves Michael Jordan; who wouldn't? For many basketball fans, he was like an idol. He took basketball entertainment to a whole new level, and with that, he inspired a lot of young men who have a high basketball potential to step up their game and bring their real drive inside the court.
His success at the court and his presence in the NBA brought him the acclamation as the greatest basketball player of all time. His multiple awards, championship trophies, recognitions, and acknowledgment from different award-giving bodies are just over the top. Jordan inspired many new generation basketball superstars such as the late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a lot of others.
People loved Jordan because he was still a mystery in his character, he was so good with his fans, and he always portrays that funny and young grown-up heart, man, every time he faces the camera. But overall, he was indeed a great basketball player, and that makes up for everything else not mentioned.
Wrapping Up
We love sports, but we love sports because we have people we look up to. These people put their hearts out and give their best each time they're in the court, in the ring, in the course, or even in the track. These athletes are amazing in their class and category. But one thing is true. People loved them because they are great at their craft and its influence on the outside.
This article was written and submitted to The Circleville Herald from Monserrate Tulley. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.