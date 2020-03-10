Over his first 18 seasons leading the Logan Elm boys basketball program, only three freshmen were able to break into coach Doug Stiverson’s starting lineup — Tyler Evans, Evan Blake and Ridge Young.
That number suddenly doubled during the 2018 season with Isaac Ward, Jason Sailor and Jeremy Wietelmann starting for the Braves and Gabe Chalfin coming off the bench.
“We threw them to the wolves during their freshmen season, because going from junior high to varsity basketball and playing every single game is a tremendous jump,” Stiverson said. “It may have been one thing if they were role players, but we were expecting them to come in as freshmen and be our leading scorer, one of our leading rebounders or running our offense.”
The quartet had played basketball together since the fourth grade and went undefeated in junior high en route to a pair of Mid-State League Buckeye Division championships.
But Ward and his teammates quickly realized they were in for a different game at the varsity level.
“Our freshmen season was really hard, because we had won 38 games in a row during middle school due to being more skilled and athletic than the other kids our age,” he said. “When we got up here, we were playing against 18-year old guys and the game was a lot more physical and difficult for us.
“It was tough to adjust to at first and I remember being hurt that season in a bunch of different places.”
The quartet have made significant progress since that nine-win freshmen season and are enjoying a breakout tournament trail that has included leading the Braves to their first district championship since 2014.
Logan Elm (19-7) is slated to return to Ohio University’s Convocation Center on Thursday to play Meadowbrook (23-3) in a regional semifinal, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.
Sailor discussed the lessons the quartet learned from their freshman season and how they have put them into practice.
“We weren’t used to that physical pounding growing up that we played against during our freshmen season, so it definitely opened our eyes,” he said. “We knew we had to get to work in the weight room and get a lot stronger and also continue to work on our skill, because we were playing against other players who were pretty skilled.”
Wietelmann had perhaps the biggest adjustment of any of his peers to varsity basketball.
“I had played center since third grade and coach came up to me during my freshman season and wanted me to play the point,” he said. “I was like, ‘Okay’.
“I’ve worked hard on knowing every play, getting us in our offense and handling the basketball.”
Stiverson knew the quartet would go through struggles during their freshmen season, but he was confident they’d rise to the challenge due to their work ethic.
“They struggled a good bit as freshmen and kept getting knocked down, but they’re a resilient group and they kept getting back up, kept fighting, kept believing and they had a desire to learn from the experience and use it to get better,” he said. “That ability to continue to fight and work hard says a lot about their character, drive and determination.
“When I think back to all of the players I’ve coached, their skill and work ethic are at least equal to the best we’ve had over that course of time.”
The Braves added two wins to their record last season, but lost a sectional final 43-40 to Athens in overtime.
Chalfin joined Ward, Sailor and Wietelmann in the starting lineup and averaged 9.2 points.
“I’m not sure if I was a little tentative or what about making the jump from junior high to varsity basketball, but I didn’t get a lot of playing time as a freshman and I knew I needed to get to work if I wanted to change that,” Chalfin said. “I started getting stronger, I worked on my shot and I started having some success.”
Sailor discussed how the game was starting to come into focus for the quartet, along with putting more emphasis on the defensive end.
“The game started slowing down for us last year, because we were getting used to the pace of play and how physical the game was,” he said. “We also started putting more work into our defense.
“In junior high, we didn’t have to worry as much about getting stops, because of our offense. When offense was harder to come by in our freshmen year, we knew we’d have to get better fundamentally and play better defense if we wanted to win consistently.”
The Braves made a bigger leap this season, finishing the regular-season with a 15-7 record and third in the league. Other than their two games against league champion Fairfield Union, the Braves entered the fourth quarter with an opportunity to win every game, but their tournament resume lacked a signature win, resulting in them being seeded seventh out of 18 teams in the district in Division II.
“We knew we were close and that’s something coach also talked about a lot during the regular-season,” Ward said. “We were missing a little something or needed something a little extra to get over the top.”
The Braves have found that little extra during a tournament run where they’ve won by an average of 17 points. The quartet picked up their first tournament win with a 51-26 rout of Miami Trace and went on to defeat second-seeded Jackson and sixth-seeded Athens. Logan Elm capped its run through the district with a 51-45 win over postseason rival Warren to advance to the Sweet 16.
“It’s been a surreal experience,” Ward said. “I remember watching the 2014 district championship team and guys like Ridge Young playing and looking up to them.
“It’s cool that Ridge still texts us after just about every game and to follow in their footsteps and continue the tradition of winning at Logan Elm is an awesome experience.”
With just two players six-feet or taller in their starting lineup, the Braves were often out-rebounded 2-to-1 in their regular-season losses.
Logan Elm has held its own on the glass in the postseason, only being out-rebounded by two boards combined in its four tournament games.
“That’s one thing we heard about during the regular-season, and Jared (Harrington), me and everyone else has worked on boxing hard and getting in proper position to rebound,” Chalfin said. “It’s a team-effort and it’s made a difference on paper.”
The Braves are also allowing just 39 points per game, shooting 47 percent from the field and taking care of the basketball with an average of seven turnovers.
“The tournament has been a fresh start for us,” Ward said. “We were a close team before the tournament, but we’ve become closer during the tournament and we’re having a lot of fun playing hard for each other.
“We’re also doing a good job of handling the basketball, spreading the court and creating good shots for each other.”
The Braves are all business when they’re on the floor, but they also have the ability to turn to Sailor to lighten the mood when needed.
“I don’t take a lot of things seriously and I can make a joke or have something to say about every situation that can get a laugh,” Sailor said.
While fans focus on the skill they see on court from the Braves, Ward believes the chemistry the quartet have developed is just as integral to the team’s success.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time, so we know each other, what each other is going to do and we have good chemistry,” he said. “We’re all best friends, so there is no conflict and everyone gets along real well.”
“We can also hold each other accountable or talk about something that needs to be done without any problem,” Sailor added.