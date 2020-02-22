CHILLICOTHE — As Logan Elm progressed through the season, long-time coach Doug Stiverson sensed the Braves were close to making a breakthrough but needed to find "a little extra".
"We've told our kids to keep believing and trust the process and good things would eventually happen for us," he said. "When we've lost this season, we've been close in nearly all of those games in the fourth quarter, but we were missing something or needed a little extra to pull those games out."
The little extra over the first week of the tournament has meant taking their normally solid defense to lockdown level.
After holding Miami Trace to a stretch of 12 minutes and four seconds without a field goal in a sectional semifinal, the Braves followed that up on Saturday by holding Jackson without a field goal over a stretch of nine minutes to record a 57-38 Division II Southeast District sectional final win inside Southeastern High School.
"Our guys are extremely active on defense, our helpside has been solid and we're also doing a better job of rebounding the basketball," Stiverson said. "Our alertness and attention to detail this week has really been off the charts.
"We went through a tough stretch to end the regular-season and I noticed with the tournament starting this week that our guys are refreshed and have an extra bounce in their step during practice."
The seventh-seeded Braves (17-7) claimed their first sectional title since 2017 and advance to a district semifinal on Saturday against Athens (17-7) inside Ohio University's Convocation Center. Tip-off is slated for 8:45 p.m.
Second-seeded Jackson (20-4) entered the game averaging 67.4 points, but were held to its lowest output on offense this season, plummeting below its previous season-low of 49 points in a loss to Division I Chillicothe.
The effort started with holding district player of the year Caleb Wallis to 13 points, with just four of those coming in the first half and seven in the opening three quarters.
"He's a good player who runs the floor well and can shoot the three," said Logan Elm junior guard Jason Sailor, who returned to the court after missing the tournament opener with an injury. "We knew that we had to keep him in front of us and be alert on defense with our help if he did get by. Once he gave up the basketball, we wanted to work hard and deny him the ball."
Sailor also jumpstarted the Braves' offense in the second quarter by scoring six of the first seven points of the period on a tough turnaround jumper, followed by a pair of free throws and a drive to the basket.
"Jason gave us an unbelievable effort on defense and played with a ton of determination, and when you play like that on one end of the floor it can lead to success at the other end," Stiverson said. "I felt we were a little stagnant on offense there in the first quarter, but Jason gave us a boost to start the second quarter and then we took off."
The Braves scored on their first five possessions of the period, with Chalfin following the run by Sailor with a layup and Isaac Ward canning a three-pointer from the right wing to give Logan Elm an 18-13 lead and force a Jackson timeout.
Logan Elm put the finishing touches on a dominating 16-2 second quarter with a three-pointer courtesy of Tanner Holbert and a pair of free throws from Ward to take a 23-14 lead into halftime.
The Braves were 5 of 8 (62.5 percent) from the field in the period, compared to the Ironmen going 0 of 5 with three turnovers.
"We were able to spread the floor out more starting in the second quarter and that allowed us to create open looks and lanes to get to the basket to either score or get to the free throw line," Ward said.
Back-to-back triples from Chalfin and Ward quickly expanded Logan Elm's lead to 29-16 coming out of halftime.
Jackson closed to within eight points on three separate occasions, but seven points by Ward and four courtesy of Chalfin during the period, allowed the Braves to take a 36-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
The free throw line was the ally of the Braves in the final period, as they reached the bonus with 5:31 remaining and the double bonus midway through the period.
Jackson closed to within 37-32 on a jumper by Braxton Hammond with five minutes left, but that's as close as it came for the rest of the afternoon.
The Braves used their five guard lineup to spread the floor and force the Ironmen to repeatedly send them to the free throw line.
"When we go into the fourth quarter with a lead that plays to our strengths," Stiverson said. "We can spread the floor, because we have five guys who can put the ball on the floor and we also do a good job of taking care of the basketball. That forces other teams to foul us and outside of two games this season we've been very good at believing in ourselves and knocking down free throws."
The Braves made 19 of 21 (90.5 percent) free throws in the final quarter, including a stretch of 14 straight, to put away their biggest win of the season.
Jackson actually made three more field goals than Logan Elm, converting 15 of 41 (36.6 percent) attempts to 12 of 28 (42.9 percent) for the Braves. The difference came at the charity stripe, where the Braves cashed in 28 of 31 (90.3 percent) opportunities compared to the Ironmen hitting just 6 of 12 (50 percent).
Ward was a nearly perfect 13 of 14 (92.9 percent) at the free throw line, with nine of those coming in the fourth quarter, on his way to a game-high 21 points. Chalfin was 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from the field, 9 of 11 (81.8 percent) at the stripe and scored 18 points.
"I always shoot a lot of free throws in practice, so when we get into those situations late I think back to how much I work on it in practice and knock them down," Ward said.
Jackson had nine turnovers to six for the Braves, who owned a 20-18 advantage on the glass. Chalfin and Jeremy Wietelmann each pulled down five rebounds and Wietelmann also dished out four assists.
As the Braves celebrated their upset win and the ladder was placed under the basket to cut down the net, Stiverson remarked, "do we remember how to do this?"
One-by-one the Braves climbed the ladder to cutdown the first souvenir cord of their high school career at the varsity level.
"I'm really proud of our guys and the way they've taken their game to another level this week," Stiverson said. "We're getting a lot of contributions from different people and playing at a high level."
The Braves now turn their attention to a district tournament that features fifth-seeded Waverly, sixth-seeded Athens, the seventh-seeded Braves and eighth-seeded Warren after the top four seeds were eliminated in sectional play.
"This is something we've dreamed about," Ward said. "When you are in the gym during the summer working out, you think about going to the Convo. Now we get our opportunity to go play there."