Mitchell Barr, from Circleville, and his truck Road to Redemption roar down the track at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds, Friday night. Barr placed fourth in the 8,000-pound 2.6 Deisel class with a pull of 314.22 feet.
CIRCLEVILLE – The Central Ohio Truck Pull Circuit made its stop at the Pickaway County Fair, Friday night.
The first class to take the track was the 8,000-pound Workstock Diesel Class. Ryan Wilson won the class, dragging the sled, known as the Track Boss, 301.1 feet. Abe Loniker came in second place with a pull of 299.98 feet. Josh Rose checked in third place taking the Track Boss a distance of 293.42 feet.
The second class to face off with the sled was the 6.200-pound Light Pro Stock Gas class. A Pickaway County man, Bob Brown, of Circleville, took home top honors in this class with a pull of 302.49 feet. Matt Anderson’s effort of 295.12 was good enough to land him in second place, just ahead of Shayne Garner who dragged the sled 295.02 feet.
The next class to take center stage was the 8000-pound 2.6 SB Diesel class. Ronnie Hall took first place in this class with a pull of 317.59 feet. Brad Amerine, from South Bloomfield, came in second place with a yank on the sled of 316.12 feet. Mike Peabody was in third place with a distance 315.29 feet. Mitchell Barr, out of Circleville, and his Dodge 2500, Road to Redemption, finished in fourth place, but just four and a half feet from the leader with a pull of 314.22 feet.
The fourth class to invade the track was the 8,000-pound 3.0 Diesel class. Charlie Reckart spoiled the hopes of Stacy Gwinn, and his ruck Juiced Up, to lead wire-to-wire. Reckart recorded a pull of 317.13 feet, beating out Gwinn’s 315.99 feet pull. Reed Strawser of Ashville, came in third place in the class with a pull of 306.75.
The final class to pull was the, 6,500-pound Open class. Gary Chambers was top puller of the class with a pull of 319.83 feet. Mark Nessler’s drag of the slid of 315.04 feet was good enough for second place finish. Cy Cupp took third place honors in the class with a pull of 314.42 feet.
