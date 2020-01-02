Depending home turf is always a good place to start.
And, while the Circleville girls basketball team has much bigger goals this season, the Tigers did cross the first one off the list on Thursday in a 68-25 non-league win over host Westfall to sweep first round play against their Pickaway County public school peers and claim the county title.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence coming off our win last week over (previously unbeaten) Tri-Valley and we followed that up with three good practices coming into this game,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “I felt we did a nice job of sharing the basketball, spreading out the scoring and also playing pretty sound on the defensive end.”
Nine different players reached the scoring column for the unbeaten Tigers. Kenzie McConnell accounted for 14 points and seven rebounds in slightly over two quarters of action, Jaylah Captain also contributed 14 points to go with five rebounds and three assists, Meghan Davis followed with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Tori Bircher chipped in eight points. Brie Kendrick added six points, five rebounds and three assists in the win.
“It was nice to get all 14 players into the game and have nine of them score,” Kalinoski said. “Sara Gearhart had her first varsity points tonight, and our junior varsity is also off to a pretty good start at 8-2. Those kids are working hard in practice every day with our varsity, so it’s nice to get them some time in the varsity game.”
Westfall was able to hang with the taller Tigers on the glass in the first quarter — with each team finishing with eight rebounds — and trailed 17-9 following a period of play.
The Tigers turned it up in the second quarter by outrebounding the Mustangs 10-5 and having six different players contribute to a 23-point outburst. Davis led the way with seven points and McConnell added six.
Westfall shot just 1 of 14 (7.1 percent) from the field in the quarter — with Kylee Henry hitting a layup with 5:14 left in the period — to trail 40-11 at intermission.
Mahaley Farmer snapped a scoreless drought of seven minutes and 31 seconds on a drive to the basket with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter, but that turned out to be the lone field goal for the Mustangs in the period, as the Tigers expanded their advantage to 59-13.
Marcy Dudgeon had six points and Farmer followed with five for the Mustangs.
Circleville finished the game 26 of 50 (52 percent) from the field compared to Westfall hitting just 9 of 46 (19.6 percent) attempts. The Tigers owned a 42-22 advantage on the glass, including nine offensive.
The Tigers (12-0) travel to Amanda-Clearcreek (9-2) on Saturday for a key Mid-State League Buckeye Division game. The Mustangs (4-6) resume Scioto Valley Conference play on Tuesday at Huntington.
Amanda-Clearcreek 49,
Madison-Plains 26
Amanda-Clearcreek limited Madison-Plains to just one field goal in the fourth quarter on Thursday to pull away for a 49-26 non-league win.
The Aces led at all stops — including 13-7 at the end of a period of play, 26-17 at intermission and 35-23 entering the final period.
Kilynn Guiler led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points for the Aces, Emma Butterbaugh and Stephanie Bowers followed with nine apiece, Anna Johnson and Kate Connell contributed seven each and Gracie Hyme added six.
Hope Fetherolf led the way with 12 points for the Golden Eagles (3-10).
The Aces (9-2) host unbeaten Circleville (12-0) on Saturday as they resume league play.