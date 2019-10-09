A pair of Pickaway County doubles team fell a win short on Wednesday of advancing to state in a Division II district tournament played at Ohio University.
Circleville’s Emma Shaw and Kara Hinton opened the day by defeating East Liverpool’s
Gianna Davie and Chloe Stewart 6-1 and 6-2 before falling to Wheelersburg’s Maddie Gill and Kaitlyn Sommer 2-6 and 1-6 in a district semifinal.
Logan Elm’s Keller Clouse and Kara Clouse dispatched West Holmes’
Maggie Taylor and Madison Baker 6-2 and 6-1 and then lost a district semifinal to Athens’ Ami Brannan and Anna Chen 2-6 and 4-6.
Gill and Sommer went on to defeat Brannan and Chen in the district final to earn the top-seed coming out of the combined Southeast and East districts to the state tournament, while Brannan and Chen will be the second-seed.