A number of Pickaway County soccer players were recently honored by being named All-Southeast District.
In Division II boys soccer, Circleville junior Max Brooks, senior Connor Jones and Logan Elm sophomore Jude Braun all made first-team. Circleville junior Will Bullock, senior Max Lattimer and Logan Elm sophomore Micheal Haynes were second-team. Circleville junior Adam Cunningham and sophomore Eddy Zheng, and Logan Elm sophomore Chance Tatman and senior Charles Downing were honorable mention.
Logan Elm junior Riley Schultz and Circleville sophomore Morgan Sark both made first-team in Division II girls soccer. Logan Elm junior Brooklyn Bryant and Circleville senior Maddy Kluczynski were both named second-team.
Circleville freshman Nilyn Cockerham and senior Hannah Creech, along with Logan Elm junior Sydney Spires and senior Abby Hardin were all named honorable mention.
The teams were compiled by the district's soccer coaches.