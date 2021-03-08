CIRCLEVILLE — The district tournaments for wrestling concluded this past weekend and with it, four Teays Valley wrestlers qualified for the state tournament after the team placed fifth at the Division I District Tournament at Hilliard Darby High School. The Westfall Mustangs will also have representation in the Division III State Tournament.
At the larger school, or Division I, level; four Viking wrestlers earned the right to compete at the state tournament with one pillaging his way to district champion for his weight class.
The Division I District Tournament was held at Hilliard Darby High School and lasted from Saturday to Sunday. For the tournament, Teays Valley brought nine of its own wrestlers to Hilliard for a chance to further their postseason wrestling.
At the 106-pound weight class, Vikings’ Gunner Havens saw early success. At the start of his day, the sophomore would pin his first two opponents within the first periods. However, In the semifinals, Havens would face Watkins Memorial’s Gavyn Louks and would lose to the Warrior by pin at the end of the first period.
Wrestling back for third place, Havens would not be denied as he would first pin Dublin Coffman’s Joseph Baumann at the 1:40 mark in the match. In the placement match, Havens would take home third place for the Vikings, defeating Toby Hutsler within the first minute of the match by pin.
Further on the day, at the 182-pound class, Camden McDaniel would plunder his way to the top of his bracket — beating all of his by pin to get into the finals. McDaniel would grapple with Dublin Coffman’s Mitchell Broskie. Going the distance, the Vikings would defeat the Shamrock by a 8-3 decision — cementing McDaniel as district champion.
Next on the day, 220 pounds, Liam Wilson would win his first two matches on the day by pin before receiving the same treatment from Grove-port Madison’s Jake Nelson. Wrestling back for third place, Wilson would win against Dublin Coffman’s Michael Blocher after the Shamrock exhausted all of his injury time for the match.
Wilson would face Josiah Mair of Western Central for the placement match. While losing to Mair by forfeit, the Viking was still able to qualify with a fourth-place finish.
Lastly at the 285-pound weight class, Joey Thurston would win his first match on the day prior to suffering a 5-3 decision loss to Zach McMinn of Marysville. The Viking would not sit idly however, as he would go on to compete for third place in the class.
In a pattern for the Viking program, Thurston would wrestle Dublin Coffman’s Riley Ucker for third place. The Shamrock would claim victory on the day — defeating Thurston by pin in the first period. The 285-pounder still qualified for the state tournament after placing fourth.
Additionally, Vikings’ Zander Graham took home fifth place for the program making him an alternate for the state tournament. According to OHSAA, a formal announcement will be made if an alternate will replace a qualifier for the tournament.
At the Division III District Tournament in Coshocton, seven Westfall Mustangs competed in the Division II District Tournament. At 195 pounds, Mustangs’ Starr Kelly would pin his first opponent in the second period. Further on, Kelly would be tested as his next three matches would exhaust all three periods.
After defeating Shenandoah’s Chandler Warner by a 3-1 decision, Kelly would compete against Sandy Valley’s Cameron Blair. In the Mustangs’ final match, Kelly would take home first-place — defeating Blair by a 6-4 decision.
Additionally, for the Mustangs, 106-pounder Antony Hoty would take home fifth place for his program, making him another alternate for the state tournament.
From other programs in the Pickaway County area, Logan Elm’s Cole Renier also took home fifth place for the Braves. He will also be an alternate for the state tournament.
State tournament scheduling and information can be viewed on ohsaa.org.