Rio Grande Kaylee Darnell

Rio Grande’s Kaylee Darnell equaled a career-high with 27 points — 23 of which came in the third quarter — in the RedStorm’s 109-78 win over Siena Heights University on Tuesday night in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship First Round presented by Ballogy at the Newt Oliver Arena.

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Less than five minutes into Tuesday night’s national tournament matchup with Siena Heights University, the University of Rio Grande found itself trailing by four points and with its leading scorer and rebounder watching from the bench in foul trouble.


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

