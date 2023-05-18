Westfall junior Delana Landefeld is the Circleville Herald Athlete of the Week!
Last week, the shortstop and leadoff batter recorded 8 runs, 8 hits, had 2 RBI, stole 3 bases, and hit 2 triples.
Mustangs’ Coach Lance Heath said Landefeld has great range and has a high IQ of the game.
“She’s always playing or preparing to play. Landefeld plays through the summer with a well-known team. I’m looking forward to having her for another season.”
Landefeld said she started playing softball when she was four years old.
“I started playing softball because both of my older brothers played baseball and I thought I should give it a try.”
Landefeld said she fell in love with the game of softball for the competition and how she feels during big games.
“I am a big competitor and I love being in those pressuring situations,” she said. “I always enjoy getting to watch my teammates succeed and play to their full potential.”
During games, Landefeld said she always feels confident and her head is clear on the field.
“If I find myself thinking about something I shouldn’t be during the game, I always have my teammates to keep my head in the game.”
One of her favorite memories from her time on the Westfall softball team happened during her freshman year when they were playing Portsmouth in the District finals.
“Everyone just played so loose and had so much fun and our energy that year was always uplifting and positive. Having seniors like Maddy Mullins, Kylee Henry, and Leah Ragland was always a fun time.”
Landefeld is only a junior which means she still has another year with the Mustangs. With one more year, she wants to help the team grow.
“We still have a whole lot of potential that has not shown through all the way. Next year will be my last year as a Mustang and I will be helping and improving the upcoming underclassmen and make sure they are steady when I leave.”
Get to know more about Delana Landefeld:
Q: Favorite food?
A: Steak
Q: Favorite TV show?
A: One Tree Hill
Q: Favorite candy?
A: Starburst
Q: Favorite college team?
A: The softball team at Oklahoma
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a game?
A: My superstition is doing my hair the same way for every game day.
Q: What are your current plans for after high school? And do they include playing any sports?
A: My plans after high school are to go to a competitive college and play softball and become a physical therapist.
