CIRCLEVILLE – The 2022 Pickaway County Fair went out with a bang, a crash, and collision, Saturday night, as the Demolition Derby took over the infield at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds.

The First Class to head to the pit was the Power Wheels class with the kids showing the adults how it’s suppose to be: fun and care free.

The Mini Van Class was the next class and was by Noah Suiter. Second Place was taken home by Tyler Collins of Sabina and Quinten Adams, of Washington Court House, took home third place.

In the Pro Stock Class, James Golden’s, of Lancaster, back left tire was almost lost for several minutes before the class ended. but Golden was able to maneuver well enough, even on a bad tire, to win the class. Anthony Long of Raymond took home second place in the class. Third place in the class went to Swade Schaffer of Waverly.

The third class, the Street Stock Full Size, featured 15 vehicles. Top honors went to Danny Mullins of Wellston. Second place was taken by Seth Vickers of Sabina and third place honors went to Nate Taylor of New Holland.

The Heavy Hitter, a special award of 500 dollars, donated by a local business was awarded in this class to Jenny Barber of Greenfield.

The final class was the Eco Stock Compact Class and featured 32 cars and had hitting action early and often, but the one man standing in the end was Austen Noel of Lucasville. Behind him, in tied second place was Matt Mullens of Wellston and Matt Bowen of Otway.

