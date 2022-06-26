In the Pro Stock Compact Class, eventual winner, James Golden, lines up his vehicle for a head on collision. The Pro Stock Compact Class featured 10 vehicles with Golden coming out as the last man standing.
During a "red flag" period of the derby, pit crew must remove debris torn from the body of the participating cars before it is safe for the drivers to start again. This clean up was during the Mini Van Class, Saturday night, at the Pickaway County Fair.
In the Pro Stock Compact Class, eventual winner, James Golden, lines up his vehicle for a head on collision. The Pro Stock Compact Class featured 10 vehicles with Golden coming out as the last man standing.
Bret Bevens/Circleville Herald
The 006 car shows its damage after being put through the ringer during the Demolition Derby at the Pickaway County Fair, Saturday night.
Bret Bevens/Circleville Herald
During a "red flag" period of the derby, pit crew must remove debris torn from the body of the participating cars before it is safe for the drivers to start again. This clean up was during the Mini Van Class, Saturday night, at the Pickaway County Fair.
Bret Bevens/Circleville Herald
A driver looks dejectedly at his mangled car after competing in the Demolition Derby Saturday at the Pickaway County Fair.
Bret Bevens/Circleville Herald
A group of cars meet at the pit wall during the Demolition Derby Saturday at the Pickaway County Fair.
CIRCLEVILLE – The 2022 Pickaway County Fair went out with a bang, a crash, and collision, Saturday night, as the Demolition Derby took over the infield at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
The First Class to head to the pit was the Power Wheels class with the kids showing the adults how it’s suppose to be: fun and care free.
The Mini Van Class was the next class and was by Noah Suiter. Second Place was taken home by Tyler Collins of Sabina and Quinten Adams, of Washington Court House, took home third place.
In the Pro Stock Class, James Golden’s, of Lancaster, back left tire was almost lost for several minutes before the class ended. but Golden was able to maneuver well enough, even on a bad tire, to win the class. Anthony Long of Raymond took home second place in the class. Third place in the class went to Swade Schaffer of Waverly.
The third class, the Street Stock Full Size, featured 15 vehicles. Top honors went to Danny Mullins of Wellston. Second place was taken by Seth Vickers of Sabina and third place honors went to Nate Taylor of New Holland.
The Heavy Hitter, a special award of 500 dollars, donated by a local business was awarded in this class to Jenny Barber of Greenfield.
The final class was the Eco Stock Compact Class and featured 32 cars and had hitting action early and often, but the one man standing in the end was Austen Noel of Lucasville. Behind him, in tied second place was Matt Mullens of Wellston and Matt Bowen of Otway.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.