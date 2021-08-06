GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The DePauw women’s track and field team has been named an All-Academic Team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), while four individuals were selected as All-Academic Athletes.
For teams to be eligible, they need to have a minimum 3.10 grade point average on a 4.0 scale for the most recently completed grading period. DePauw’s women posted a 3.473 GPA and were among 213 Division III women’s programs recognized.
Charlotte Borland, of Huntington, Annalise Grammel, of Canal Winchester, Erin Pasch, of Indianapolis, and Seelye Stoffregen, of Greencastle, Ind. were among over 650 student-athletes from Division III women’s programs to earn All-Academic Athlete accolades.
The four made up the 4x400 relay which ranked 11th in Division III during the indoor season and 43rd outdoors and both established school records. Pasch, who earned all-America honors by finishing sixth in the heptathlon at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships, finished the indoor season ranked eighth in the pentathlon and 19th in the high jump.
