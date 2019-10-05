WILLIAMSPORT — As long as there are bullets in the chamber, Westfall is going to always take its shot.
After last week’s 38-6 win over Zane Trace, the Mustangs welcomed Adena into Williamsport with a chance to knock off the Warriors Friday night. Through three quarters, Westfall used round after round in an attempt to send the Warriors back to Frankfort with a loss.
But in the end, Adena pulled away late, putting a silencer on the Mustangs’ weapons and claiming a 36-20 Scioto Valley Conference win.
“We always say that as long as we have bullets in the chamber, we’ve got a shot,” Westfall coach Brad Smith said. “Every chance we get … every play is designed to score. We believe on every play, we can score. It’s just a matter of being able to execute that. Adena just did what they did. They didn’t show us anything we didn’t see on film. They played it very, very well.”
The Warriors (5-1, 2-1) started the night’s scoring with 7:08 left in the first quarter, capping a 9-play, 54-yard, game-opening drive with a one-yard touchdown rush from Dalton Metzger.
Down 6-0 (failed two-point try), Westfall (3-3, 1-2) answered with a lengthy drive of its own, one that ended with a 22-yard pass from Marcus Whaley to Hayden Lemaster, tying the game.
On the ensuing Adena drive, Chanston Moll intercepted a pass and returned it deep into Warriors territory. Three plays later, with 10:05 left in the second quarter, Moll caught an eight-yard touchdown pass to give the Mustangs their first lead at 12-6 (failed two-point try).
Later, with 5:58 left in the second, Warriors quarterback Preston Sykes plunged into the end zone from a yard out. Adena converted the two-point try, taking a 20-12 advantage.
However, not to be outdone, Westfall answered swiftly.
The Mustangs went on 5-play, 57-yard drive to tie the score as Lemaster rushed into the end zone from six yards out with just seconds left, sending the game into halftime, tied 20-20.
After the break, Westfall’s offense picked up 37 yards on nine plays but eventually fumbled, giving Adena an opportunity to retake the lead.
“That first drive in the second half was a game-changer,” Smith said. “[Adena] did not punt the ball all night long. So, we know that Adena is going for it on fourth down. They convert a lot on fourth down. I give [Adena] all the credit in the world. But if we get a score on that first drive in the second half, it’s a completely different ballgame.”
With 2:50 left in the third, that’s exactly what happened as Nate Throckmorton capped a 68-yard drive with a one-yard score, making it 28-20. Then, after Adena forced a stop on defense, Sykes provided the dagger with a one-yard touchdown at the 8:47 mark in the fourth.
Statistically, Whaley led the Mustangs with 123 passing yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-21 attempts. Trent Davis carried the ball 13 times for 65 yards while Moll caught six passes for 87 yards and a score.
Westfall will try to get back on track next week, traveling to Huntington while the Warriors make a visit to Piketon.
“The message to the team is taking advantage of the opportunity when we get it,” Smith said. “Each week, we’re trying to go 1-0. We didn’t get that this week. This one stings. It felt like we could’ve gotten to 1-0. We had some missed opportunities tonight.”