Columbus 0 1 0 — 1
Detroit 1 0 3 — 4
First Period_1, Detroit, Svechnikov 3 (Djoos, Helm), 10:40. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Columbus, Roslovic 6 (Atkinson, Bjorkstrand), 18:25. Penalties_Mantha, DET (Roughing), 4:12; Roslovic, CBJ (Slashing), 4:12; Detroit bench, served by Svechnikov (Cross Checking), 4:12.
Third Period_3, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (DeKeyser, Fabbri), 2:51. 4, Detroit, Hronek 2, 18:31 (en). 5, Detroit, Namestnikov 6 (Mantha, Nemeth), 18:52 (en). Penalties_Columbus bench, served by Domi (Delay of Game), 2:51.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 3-8-6_17. Detroit 7-14-8_29.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Detroit 0 of 1.
Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 5-5-2 (27 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Pickard 2-0-0 (17-16).
A_0 (20,000). T_2:18.
Referees_Dean Morton, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.