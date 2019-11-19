Teays Valley senior Brooke DeVolld recently signed with the University of Charleston, an NCAA Division II institution, located in Charleston, West Virginia to continue playing golf. DeVolld is a four-time Mid-State League Buckeye Division Player of the Year and two-time Division I Central District qualifier.
Question: What is your favorite genre of music or music group?
Answer: I like all music.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Steak with macaroni and cheese
Q: What are some of your strengths in golf?
A: I play a smart round, hit the ball well off the tee and I have a good attitude.
Q: Name a previous weakness you’ve overcome in golf?
A: I have overcome letting one or two bad holes ruin my round.
Q: What led you to sign with the college you selected?
A: I love the coach and the team. I like the atmosphere at Charleston and it offers the two majors I like.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: I hold the nine-hole program record. I was second-team all-district and I qualified for district as a junior and senior, in addition to being a four-time league player of the year.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I wear funny socks.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Working, hanging out with friends, playing guitar and swimming and golfing with my dad.
Q: What career do you want to go in when you are an adult?
A: I want to teach early education, because I love kids and they always make me laugh.
Q: If you could meet one person from any era of history?
A: The first person I thought of is Bob Marley, because his music brought attention to Jamaica. He loved his people and he fought for freedom. I would also ask him to teach me some musical tricks, because I play a few of his songs on my guitar.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: I have many amazing people in my life, but my grandma is my greatest influence, because she has taught me how to always be kind, strong and to know my worth.
Q: What’s your favorite memory from the Pumpkin Show?
A: Going with my friends and sharing the best foods.
Q: Nickname?
A: Brookie, my sister started calling me that when we were little.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Do you have a college or pro player you look up to?
A: Rickie Fowler, because he balances his life and golf very well.
Q: Favorite television show?
A: Drake and Josh
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Spiderman
Q: Favorite video game?
A: I don’t play video games.
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Shade on the Canal
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever received or given someone?
A: The best present I have given is sending shoe boxes for Christmas to children in countries like Zimbabwe, the Congo and South Africa. The boxes had candy canes, shoes, stuffed animals and hygiene products. Knowing that I made a child’s Christmas better is great. I received a few thank you letters over the years.
Q: What’s your most valuable possession?
A: My dog, Dixie, because she makes me so happy.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Pocahontas, because she is a great role model and I love the Pocahontas movie.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: Going to Paris and living there for awhile, because I would love to speak to people there and learn more about French culture.
Q: What’s your favorite school subject?
A: English, because I love to read and write.