ATHENS — With 12 sectional championships and seven appearances in a district final, long-time coach Doug Stiverson is a veteran when it comes to the postseason inside Ohio University's Convocation Center.
But something felt different on Thursday following a 51-45 district final win over Warren, especially when Stiverson joined his Logan Elm players in a huddle and danced a jig with them on the Convocation Center hardwood.
"I'm so proud of the way our guys kept believing, kept playing hard and kept fighting," Stiverson said. "This district championship is a testament in our guys believing in themselves, the coaches and finding a way to give a little extra to get over the top in the tournament.
"The players, the coaches, everyone didn't want to leave the floor. We wanted to continue to celebrate what these guys earned."
The Braves claimed their first district championship since 2014, the fifth of Stiverson's tenure and the seventh in program history with the win. The district title is perhaps the most improbable the Braves have won since 2006, when they ended a 43-year drought by advancing to the Sweet 16.
Logan Elm had finished as a district runner-up in 2005 and lost a heralded senior class led by Tyler Evans and Kyle Jones that was expected to end the drought. The Braves avenged back-to-back tournament losses to McClain in a 2006 district semifinal and then routed Fairfield Union to win that elusive district championship, led by seniors Evan Blake and Kyle Reichelderfer.
The Braves have earned a reputation as one of the top programs in the district under Stiverson, but entered the tournament seeded seventh out of 18 teams in Division II following a 15-7 regular-season that lacked a signature win.
"I felt people have doubted us throughout the season, because they said we didn't beat anyone tough," Logan Elm senior Jared Harrington said. "We're a team of brothers that has great chemistry and we've put everything together in the tournament.
"We did what we were supposed to do. We played hard and we played Logan Elm basketball."
Logan Elm (19-7) entered a district final after winning its first three tournament games by an average of 20.7 points, but found the early going tougher against Warren (16-10). The Warriors led by as many as nine points in the second quarter and sent the Braves into halftime trailing for the first time during the tournament, 24-19.
"Give Warren a lot of credit, because they came out especially during the first quarter and hit some tough shots," Stiverson said. "I felt we played out of character on offense, especially during the first quarter, and settled for some threes instead of getting the ball into the paint first either to score or to pass it back out for an open look at three."
Gabe Chalfin gave the Braves some momentum to open the second half by coming away with a steal and a layup and then dished on their next possession to Isaac Ward for a three-pointer from the left wing to tie the game. A coast-to-coast layup courtesy of Jason Sailor gave the Braves their first lead of the game at 26-24 and forced Warren to burn a timeout.
"We talked at halftime about settling into the game and executing like we know how to," Stiverson said. "Gabe and Isaac came out in the third quarter and hit some shots to help get us going and then you could see the difference in our body language. Our guys were more confident after that and they got more aggressive on offense and started attacking more."
Logan Elm took the lead for good with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter when Harrington canned a 10-footer from the left baseline.
The Braves entered the fourth quarter with a 32-31 edge and converted their first four possessions of the period that featured a pair of baskets from Ward and a triple from the right corner by Wietelmann to take a 39-35 lead.
Warren cut the Braves' lead to a point on five separate occasions during the quarter, the last on a three-pointer by Kurt Taylor with a minute remaining.
Logan Elm broke pressure on the ensuing inbound and Harrington scored on a layup to make it 46-43.
The Braves then forced a missed three by Taylor, with Chalfin pulling down the rebound. The Logan Elm junior drained both free throws to give the Braves a 48-43 lead with 11.9 seconds left.
Gavin Ott made a layup for the Warriors with six seconds remaining, but the bench tried to call a timeout to stop the clock after having exhausted their compliment of five breaks, which resulted in a technical foul with 4.2 seconds remaining.
Ward split the pair of technical free throws and then Chalfin put a bow on the district championship with a layup.
The Braves outscored Warren 32-21 in the second half, including 20-14 in the fourth quarter.
"We started finding the gaps in their defense and we drove by their guys and got to the basket a lot better than we did in the first half," Chalfin said.
Chalfin poured in 12 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, Ward followed with 14, Sailor had eight and Wietelmann accounted for seven points, four assists and four rebounds.
Stiverson was worried about Warren's superior size entering the game, but the Braves tied the Warriors with 22 rebounds. Chalfin led the Braves with seven rebounds and Harrington added five.
"We were concerned about Warren's length and their ability to score second-chance points, but all five of our guys really competed hard and battled for every rebound," Stiverson said.
Rebounding is one of the areas the Braves have improved in during their tournament run after often being out-rebounded 2-to-1 by the top teams on their schedule during the regular-season.
"We've been the smaller team in almost every game we've played this season, but we work hard in the weight room and we feel that often we're the stronger team and get in better position to negate some of the height disadvantage," Harrington said.
Brayden Sallee scored 14 points, and Taylor and Brandon Simoniette added seven apiece for the Warriors.
The Braves improved their postseason record against the Warriors to 6-2, including 3-0 in district finals, dating back to 2005.
Logan Elm now prepares to return to the Sweet 16 on Thursday against either Meadowbrook or Tri-Valley. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. inside the Convo.
But first the Braves planned on celebrating long into the night with their newly acquired hardware and seeing some more dance moves from their long-time coach.
"It was cool that coach joined us in the huddle and danced some with us," Harrington said. "His dance moves can use a little work, but we love him."