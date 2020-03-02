The District 14 Coaches Association announced their boys basketball honors this week.
Logan Elm junior Isaac Ward (15.1 points) made first-team in Divisions I and II. Circleville juniors Riley Gibson (11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds) and Evan Justice (13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds) both made second-team along with Logan Elm junior Gabe Chalfin (14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds). Logan Elm junior Jason Sailor (10 points, 3.1 rebounds) and Circleville senior Brandon Parr (3.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists) were both honorable mention.
The Braves (18-7) play Warren (16-9) on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Ohio University's Convocation Center for a district championship.
In Division III, Westfall senior Jay Wyman (12.8 points) was third-team and junior Luke Blackburn (10 points, 8.8 rebounds) made honorable mention.
The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association will release its Southeast District honors on Friday for both boys and girls basketball.