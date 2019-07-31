LANCASTER — Locked in a pitchers' duel with Sidney Post 217 on Wednesday in the opening round of the state tournament, Circleville Post 134 was trying to find a way onto the scoreboard first.
"It took us awhile to get going, but (Daniel Kearns) was doing a nice job of mixing his pitches and hitting corners," Post 134 outfielder Cam Farley said. "We've seen that before this season, so we knew we needed to get something going and put some pressure on him."
And that's what the Panthers did in the sixth inning, assembling four of their six hits and scoring all three of their runs to post a 3-0 victory at Beavers Field.
The defending state champion Panthers (21-16) advance to the semifinal of the winner's bracket today to face Beverly-Lowell Posts 389/750 (26-7) in a rematch of last year's state final. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
Posts 134 and 617 had combined for just three hits entering the sixth inning and the Panthers didn't record their first hit of the game until Lane Larson singled to center with one out in the fifth.
Cody Kennedy led off the sixth with a single to short center and was sacrificed over by Ty Lau.
Farley, who was coming off a four-hit, six RBI regional final last Wednesday, ripped the first pitch he saw into left field for a double to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
"I was looking to go backside there, but (Kearns) missed his spot in a little bit and I just pulled it into left field," Farley said.
Nick Salyer followed with a two-strike double to the right field gap to give the Panthers some breathing room.
"That was a great piece of hitting by Nick," Farley said. "He got behind in the count, but he had a nice approach and hit a rocket out there that allowed me to come around and score."
Following an infield single by Noah Cline, Larson laid down a squeeze to score Salyer with the third and final run of the game.
"That's why we work constantly on being good at the little things," Post 134 coach Jeff Lanman said. "We talk to our guys about taking pride in doing their jobs for the team and that was two team guys executing to set-up our first run and to add another run to our lead."
The cushion was more than enough for Eric Corzatt, Noah Rossiter and Salyer, who combined to throw a one-hitter.
"We threw strikes, we used our defense and I felt our pitchers did a nice job of handling (Evan Monnier and Kyle Noble) who are really good as Sidney's first and three-hole hitters," Lanman said.
Corzatt started the game and allowed a hit, walked three and struck out four in three innings.
Sidney Post 217 (15-14) put together its lone threat in the second.
Bryce Kennedy led off the inning with a single to right and, following a walk to Jake Heitbrink and a sacrifice bunt by Jarred Seigle, Post 217 had runners on second and third with one out.
Corzatt bounced back to strikeout Darren Hoying and coax a pop out to shortstop by Mitchell Larger to end the threat.
"Eric didn't have his A stuff today, but he still had a good slider and he was able to battle and give us three good innings," Lanman said.
Rossiter earned the win by throwing the next three and one-third innings. The recent Trimble graduate allowed a walk and struck out three batters.
"I was able to use my cutter, pitch down in the strike zone and get ground balls, said Rossiter, who coaxed six groundouts. "Our guys played great defense today and our entire infield made some nice plays."
Salyer retired the last two batters on a strikeout and a groundout to nail down the save.
Rossiter will only have to sit one day and Corzatt two days due to their limited pitches, something Lanman said he was cognizant of entering the tournament.
"I didn't do a good enough job of managing our pitching in the regional, so we wanted to get off to a better start here at state," he said. "The nice thing is we still have everybody available for the rest of the tournament and we're one game in. That puts us in a good spot moving forward."