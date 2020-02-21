JACKSON — Westfall was able to slow down top-seeded Fairland on Friday for the first 24 minutes of a Division III Southeast District sectional final.
The Dragons, however, finally pulled away by scoring the first 10 points of the fourth quarter and went onto claim a 46-29 win inside Jackson High School.
“We knew coming into the game that Fairland was a very formidable opponent as the top-seed and we wanted to concentrate on trying to limit Aiden Porter and Clayton Thomas, who both average around 15 points per game and are their top two players,” Westfall first-year coach Christian Meister said. “We wanted to make their other players beat us and also not allow Fairland to get out into transition.
“I felt for over three quarters that our kids did a great job of executing the game plan and equated themselves well.”
Fairland, ranked sixth in the final Associated Press poll of the season, scored the first eight points of the sectional final, but the Mustangs managed to stem the tide and only trailed 11-5 after a quarter of play.
Tyler Shipley drained a three during the first quarter and Casey Cline added a basket for the No. 17-seeded Mustangs.
Westfall won the second quarter by a 10-8 score to enter halftime trailing just 19-15. Connor Spohn ended a possession that drained the final 1:40 off the clock by hitting a three-pointer from the top of the key.
Jay Wyman knocked down a trio of three-pointers during the third quarter, including a pair of 25-foot shots, to cut the Fairland lead to just 27-24 late in the period.
Jacob Polcyn gave the Dragons momentum headed into the fourth quarter when he hit a turnaround jumper from 15-feet out that beat the buzzer and made it 29-24.
The Dragons finally pulled away with a 10-0 run to open the final period, taking a 39-24 lead with approximately three minutes to play.
“Eventually Fairland was able to get in front of us enough to where we had to deviate away from our game plan or they were going to hold the basketball,” Meister said. “Our kids did everything in their power and I’m very proud of the effort they gave us.”
Polcyn led the Dragons with eight points and Porter added five during the period.
Westfall was 11 of 29 (37.9 percent) from the field compared to Fairland connecting on 21 of 52 (40.3 percent) shots. The two teams combined to go 0 of 4 at the free throw line.
Fairland owned a commanding 30-12 rebounding advantage and committed just three turnovers to 14 for Westfall.
Wyman paced the Mustangs with 12 points and Shipley added eight. Wyman finishes his career with the Mustangs as both the single-season (63) and career (173) leader in three-pointers in program history.
“I’m extremely blessed to have had the opportunity to coach and get to know Jay,” Meister said. “He was our only starter back from last season, so everyone we played naturally built their game plan around face guarding him and trying to take him away.
“Jay is a phenomenal young man, he is a sharp-shooter from three and loves the game of basketball.”
Polcyn scored a game-high 19 points and also controlled nine rebounds and Porter added 17 points for the Dragons. Thomas was held scoreless, but did dish out six assists.
After winning just 13 games over the last three seasons, the Mustangs finish the year with a record of 11-13. It was an obvious step in the right direction, but Meister believes an even bigger foundation has been built with a culture change within the program.
“Coaching is about building relationships and establishing a culture within the program and our coaching staff worked hard to do that, because when you build relationships you can hold players accountable and they can also hold each other accountable,” he said. “I’ve built some relationships I look forward to having for the rest of my life and we did some good things on the basketball court this season — beating Adena on the road, earning our first win over Circleville since 2011 and also beating another county team in New Hope, who had nearly everyone back from a team that beat Westfall by around 30 points last year.”
Meister also reflected on his first senior class at Westfall and what they meant to him.
“Our seniors took it hard after the game, but I told them that when we are cutting down nets in the future that they laid the groundwork for that to happen,” he said. “After Jay, we had Connor Spohn. Connor was a wild card who I recruited out for the team this season and he was that tough guy with grit you need that does a lot of things the naked eye doesn’t see.
“Hayden Lemaster didn’t get as much playing time as he wanted over the last three seasons, so he embraced a new start and, with Connor, were two of our top defenders this season. Keegan Powell didn’t get a ton of playing time, but he played for Luke Blackburn when Luke had strep throat in our big win over Adena. Keegan played hard and gave you everything he had, whether it was a practice or in a game. I really enjoyed coaching and getting to know our seniors.”
Fairland (21-2) advances to a district semifinal against South Point on March 1 inside Ohio University’s Convocation Center.