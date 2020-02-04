WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Westfall senior Marcy Dudgeon surpassed 1,000 career points on Tuesday, but a strong second half from host Washington Court House sent the Blue Lions to a 53-37 non-conference win.
Washington Court House senior Shawna Conger was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points. She hit three of the Blue Lions’ four three-point field goals and went 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Conger also had five rebounds.
Sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith reached double figures for the Blue Lions with 10 points, including one three-point basket. She turned in a double-double, leading her team with 11 rebounds.
Dudgeon entered the game with 982 career points.
She reached the 1,000-point mark with 5:07 to play in the game.
The game was stopped for a couple of moments to allow her to be recognized. She quickly went into the stands to receive congratulations from her family as Westfall fans and Court House fans alike, gave her a nice round of applause.
“It was a great accomplishment for Marcy,” Westfall coach Zane Miller said. “She’s a four-year letter-winner for us. She’s worked tremendously hard her entire career and it showed tonight. Her teammates were pulling for her to get it tonight. I am very happy that she got it tonight. It’s a big moment, one she’s never going to forget.”
Washington Court House hit the first two buckets of the game for a 4-0 lead.
The Blue Lions later led 8-4 with 3:09 to play in the first quarter.
From that point, Westfall outscored Washington Court House 9-2 to take a 13-10 lead at the end of one.
Westfall held a 15-11 lead with 6:25 to play in the first half.
A pair of threes from Conger gave Washington Court House a 17-15 lead.
The game was tied at 17-all, then 19-all and, at the half, it was 21-21.
“I thought we played a really good first half against a very quality opponent,” Miller said. “Number 24 (Conger) is a heck of a player for them. She’s hard to stop. She really had it going tonight.
“In the second half, they pulled away from us. They had a great third quarter. I thought we did a good job in the fourth quarter trying to make a little run to come back, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough tonight.”
The Blue Lions embarked on a 14-1 run to start the second half.
By the end of the third quarter, Washington Court House was in front, 37-27.
“I thought we responded very well in the second half,” Washington Court House coach Samantha Leach said. “To start the third quarter, we definitely came out with different energy and we were able to make a run. Offensively, we were being a lot more aggressive.
“We ended the night with 20 offensive rebounds, which is just huge. We did a great job crashing the boards. Unfortunately, we didn’t do a great job of boxing out, so, we gave up way too many offensive rebounds. The girls did a great job of running the floor in the second half. We were able to score a lot more in transition.”
Westfall cut the lead to eight points, but Washington Court House was soon up by double digits and led on four occasions by as many as 16 points, which was the final margin of victory.
Westfall (8-12) returns to the court Thursday at Piketon. Westfall will recognize their seniors Friday when they host a make-up game against Huntington.
Washington Court House (10-10) is back in action Saturday hosting Miami Trace at 7:30 p.m.