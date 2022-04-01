WILLIAMSPORT — The Lady Mustangs bounced back from their previous loss this week to Amanda-Clearcreek with a dominating 9-0 win over Liberty Union on Thursday.
With a strong arm in the circle from Olivia Dumm, her defense teamed up with her for an almost-perfect game.
The one hit that prevented Dumm from her accomplishment was from Liberty Union’s Farmer.
Offensively, the Lady Mustangs totaled 14 hits with a double from Ava Heath, two doubles from Delana Landefeld and another double from Dumm.
In her four at bats, Landefeld scored once. Abbie Bickenheuser scored once in her four at bats, and Gabby Henry also scored once.
Madison Kearney crossed the plate twice, as did Emma Henry. Sydney Fuller and Logan McNeal each added their own run.
The shots off hot bats were swung from Landefeld (3), Heath (1), Bickenheuser (1), Dumm (2), Makayla Cook (2), Gabby Henry (1), Kearney (2), and Fuller (2).
Dumm took the win in the circle with a full game. She kept the stat of no walks and struck out 10 Lady Lions.