CIRCLEVILLE — Some say life is made up of moments and that is what you end up doing — cherishing the moments. Former standout basketball player and 2015 Ohio Christian University graduate Evin Bartlett has lots of moments to cherish.
Bartlett played, and was the starting point guard, on the Trailblazers back-to-back National Christian College Athletic Association National Championship teams during his freshman and sophomore seasons.
“Honestly, I remember everything (about the championships),” Bartlett said. “The two national championships were like a big turning point in my life. It told me I was able to accomplish many things. I learned a lot growing up as a man and as a basketball player. If you stay consistent work toward something and have goals anything is attainable. That is something I still value today, it’s a foundation of things I hold on to.”
Barlett continued, “After I graduated, I actually joined the Harlem Globetrotters. From there with the live performances, I just wanted to try my hand at acting. It started out as commercial work and I lived in LA and it was something to do in the off-season and that kind of led into a passion of something new I enjoyed.”
Space Jam 2 was a once in a lifetime experience.
“I did motion capture for Space Jam 2, so I got to work with Don Cheadle and LeBron James and all the actors that were part of that movie. It was amazing,” Bartlett said. ”It was a once in a lifetime experience being basketball player myself being able to work with somebody of the status.”
Bartlett joked that he wish he could have challenged James to a game of one-on-one, but on the set James was all business. Bartlett has been connected in acting with companies such as Jordan brand, ESPN, Facebook, Foot Locker, Adidas and Vogue Runway.
“To be able play for the Globetrotters is like I said a once in a lifetime experience,” Bartlett said. “Being able to travel and play in front of thousands of fans, getting to put smiles on people’s faces, it was all a pleasure.”
Bartlett’s said his first game with the Globetrotters was in TD Garden (formerly Boston Garden) and after the first season, his last game was at Madison Square Garden in New York.
“The first time I stepped into TD Garden at Ohio Christian, it’s a small arena, but going from that to playing at TD Garden was crazy,” Bartlett said. “Just walking out of the tunnel, and seeing all the fans cheering and yelling, I had a moment where I had to take it all in, to be able to in front of that many fans at TD garden in your first game, it was absolutely insane.”
“I played in most of the NBA arenas, but my biggest highlight was playing back in Ohio, in Dayton, in front of my family,” Bartlett said. “I played the Schott (Schottenstein Center), played in Cincinnati and got to play at the Q, (Quicken Loans Arena)) in Cleveland, so I played on a lot of the big arenas.”
Bartlett is still involved in acting and in basketball as a coach and trainer at will be holding a basketball camp this summer in Wittenberg, Ohio.