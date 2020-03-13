All four Pickaway County public school districts and Amanda-Clearcreek in southwest Fairfield County have canceled all spring sports practices, scrimmages and games until Monday, April 6, when schools are currently scheduled to resume their normal schedule after the expanded spring break announced by Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday due to the coronavirus.
“(Westfall superintendent Jeff Sheets and high school principal Billy Dennis) decided that during practice on Thursday and then I announced it to our kids after we were done practicing,” said Trevor Thomas, Westfall’s high school athletic director and long-time baseball coach. “I told them it’s time to step back and prioritize the health of our families and the community and that every school district in the state is in the same boat as we are.
“There are some things in life that are out of your control.”
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released a memo to school districts across the state Friday afternoon making mandatory the steps that area schools had already put into practice. It also instituted a mandatory no-contact period for all OHSAA sports through April 5.
The association released a tentative schedule, where practice for spring sports could resume from April 6-10, with scrimmages and/or regular-season contests being permitted beginning on April 11.
All schedules are subject to change due to the developing situation in regards to the coronavirus.
Thomas, who has approximately three decades of coaching experience at the high school and middle school levels, compared the last time the high school sports calendar was disrupted close to this level to the Blizzard of 1978.
“That was such a major event in Ohio that it took a little while to get everything back to normal,” Thomas said. “We’ve had to deal with cancellations over the years with ice, snow and rain in regards to spring sports, but this is totally different with the impact coronavirus is having not only on the state and our country, but the entire globe.
“I enjoy coaching, our kids enjoy competing and sports provide valuable life lessons for our kids to use when they become adults, but our top priority again has to be the health of everyone and we completely support what the governor is doing and our school district following that directive.”
The Mustangs are looking to extend their success on the diamond after winning the Scioto Valley Conference and Southeast District championships last season in baseball and their roster includes 10 seniors.
“I talked to our kids about throwing on their own and taking some swings at home,” Thomas said.
Teays Valley Athletic Director Joel Baker said the next three weeks being missed include the preseason schedule and the first week of regularly-scheduled contests.
“Our baseball, softball and boys tennis teams will miss their first week of games and our track and field team will miss around two-to-three duals and meets,” he said. “This is one of the nicest springs temperature wise we’ve had recently in Ohio and our kids have been out a lot on the field turf in the stadium working out, but a number of those events are often lost to the weather due to it being too cold, wet or both.”
Baker and the district are approaching it as a break for its students.
“Our coaches are doing a good job and we’re just rolling with this, because that’s all we can do,” he said. “We told our kids that it’s time to prioritize their health and the health of our community and to take this as a breather.”
The close of the winter sports season was also impacted, as the regional boys basketball, state girls basketball, state individual wrestling and state hockey tournaments were postponed on Thursday by the OHSAA.
Logan Elm was scheduled to play Meadowbrook Thursday in a regional boys basketball semifinal, and Teays Valley’s Gunner Havens and Zander Graham, Westfall’s Chanston Moll and Josey Kelly and Logan Elm’s Cole Renier were slated to compete in the state individual wrestling tournament this weekend.
The NCAA canceled the remainder of its winter and spring sports tournaments on Thursday, including March Madness for men’s and women’s basketball.
Spring sports are being impacted by the extended spring break at the high school level, but Baker and Thomas are both hopeful that those seasons can eventually start and be completed in some form, even if that means a condensed regular-season leading into the tournament.
“Kids are resilient and they can adapt to change and whatever situation they find themselves in,” Baker said. “Hopefully we can get a handle on this and everyone can get back to school and we can complete a spring sports season for our kids, not only here at Teays Valley but across the entire state.”