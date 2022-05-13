McARTHUR — A three-run ninth inning lifted the Circleville Lady Tigers past the Vinton County Lady Vikings, 9-7, Thursday afternoon, in McArthur.
The win takes the Lady Tigers to 14-6 on the year and secures a sectional championship.
Gabby McConnel picked up the win in the circle for Circleville. McConnel went the distance, giving up seven runs, four earned, on eight hits with six walks and ten strike outs.
“I wasn’t doing too hot,” McConel said. “I was struggling there in the beginning, but then I realized I had to dig deep and really push if we wanted to come out and win.”
Kerrigan Ward was tagged with the loss for Vinton County. Ward allowed nine runs on 11 hits, walking two and striking four, in the losing effort.
After nine consecutive batters failed to record a hit, the Lady Tigers’ bats came alive in the ninth inning. Chandler Hayes led off with single. Two batters later, Cara Cooper was intentionally walked. While Cooper made her way to first base she turned toward her dugout and emphatically shouted “Make them pay!”
Katie Folkes did just that when she legged out an infield hit and plated Hayes, which gave the Lady Tigers a 7-6 edge. A pair of batters later, Tigers’ pitcher, Gabby McConnel, helped her own cause driving in another run. The Tigers added another run before the inning ended.
For the second time in the game, Vinton County rallied to tie the score, with a two-run sixth frame. Hits by Sydney Smith and Gracie Peters set the stage for Karis Caudill and Ward to pick up a RBI each, that knotted the game at six apiece.
The Red and Black had built that lead in the top half the sixth inning. One run scored when the catcher tired to pick a runner off at third base, but the ball skipped by third baseman into left field and Allie Jones scampered to to give Circleville the lead. Hayes then singled in Hope Seiler to stretch the lead to two.
Vinton County broke through in the fourth inning with four-spot. The first run scored on a wild pitch that got away from the Circleville catcher and allowed Megan Ziegler to score. Smith later scored when an errant throw to a first-base went over the first baseman’s head. Ward then helped her own cause with a two-run double that evened the game at 4-4.
Circleville started off fast in top of the first inning with three straight hits. Hayes singled and scored on an Alyssa Liston double and Liston scored a two-run bomb by Cooper to give the Lady Tigers the early lead.
According the OHSAA website, The Lady Tigers will play in a district semi-final contest against Thornville Sheridan at 5 p.m. Monday at Ohio University softball field, in Athens.