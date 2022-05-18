Fairfield defeats Westfall 5-1 in semi-final

CHILLICOTHE — Westfall Lady Mustangs fell to the Fairfield Lady Lions, 5-1, in the Southeast District semi-final Tuesday evening at Unioto High School.
Four uncharacteristic Westfall errors and timely Fairfield hitting were too much to overcome as the Lady Mustangs’ season came to an end.
“We didn’t find the gaps and, obviously it came down to the errors as the difference maker in the ball game,” Westfall head coach Lance Heath said. “When you get to this level, you can’t have the little mistakes and the little mistakes happened tonight.”
For Fairfield, Caitlyn Quickle picked up the win. Quickle threw six innings of one run, four-hit ball. She walked two and recorded five punch outs. Olivia Dumm was hit with the loss. Dumm gave up five runs, one earned on five hits in six innings of work. She did not walk a batter and had nine K’s.
Errors hurt the Mustangs early. The first two Lady Lions reached base on errors by Westfall infielders. Halle Hamilton was on a drive when Quickle helped her own cause with RBI double to left-center field. Jobey Hatcher was driven home on a sacrifice fly ball from the bat of Emma Vance.
More errors cost the Lady Mustangs in the third frame. With two outs and two on base, a groundball ate up the second basemen, loading the bases for the Lady Lions. The next batter, Hannah Hamilton, drove in Quickle and Vance who had back-to-back singles earlier the inning,
Yet another error cost the Mustangs in the fourth inning. Halle Hamilton was advanced to a third base from second on a successful sacrifice bunt. But when Westfall’s first baseman saw Hamilton off the base, her throw across was off course and got past the third baseman, allowing Hamilton to scamper home.
Meanwhile, Westfall could not come up with the big hit. The last four innings, the Lady Mustangs stranded four base runners, two in scoring position. In the fifth inning, Westfall cashed with a timely hit. Madison singled up the middle to plate Logan McNeal who had singled earlier in the inning.
But that would be as close as Westfall could come to making a comeback.
Kearny went 1-for-2 with a RBI and McNeal-for-2 with a run scored.
Westfall will lose on layer to graduation in center fielder Abbie Bickenheuser.
“It’s definitely going to be really hard without Abbie (Bickenheuser), because Abbie holds us together,” said Dumm of her lone senior teammate.”
“I’m gonna miss her, definitely going to miss her,” Coach Heath said of Bickenheuser. “I’ve had her since she was about five-years old and it’s going to make me tear up.”