Faith Yancey crosses the finish line in the prelims for the 200-meter dash last Friday. In the prelims she finished sixth, which was enough for her to move on to finals to compete for a state title.
Senior Tayla Tootle tied for fourth in the girls’ pole vault event at the track and field Division II State Championships.
Maddux Bigam (right) competes in the girls’ 1600-meter event during the State Championships.
Westfall’s Josh Trapp takes a moment before he competes in the boys’ 800-meter run at the track and field Division II State Championships.
Caitlyn Shipley (right) represented the Mustangs in the girls’ 800-meter run this past Saturday at the State Championships.
On Friday afternoon, Yancey competed in the prelims for the 100-meter dash at the State Championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Yancey (lane 2) is about to cross the finish line in the 100-meter dash prelims. She finished 12th with a time of 12.49.
Yancey (middle) gives her all in the prelims for the 200-meter dash.
Tigers' Bigam gets set on her mark before she competes in the 1600-meter run at the State Championships.
On Saturday afternoon, Bigam crossed the finish line in the 1600-meter event with a time of 5:22.35,
Westfall's Caitlyn Shipley (wearing the number 7) completes her first lap in the girls' 800-meter run.
Shipley paces herself during the second lap of the 800-meter run in the track and field State Championships.
Tootle prepares herself for her next pole vault by warming up.
Tootle begins her vault.
Tootle smiles after clearing 10-10 on her third try to continue on in the pole vault event.
Tootle clears the bar set at 11-2 feet on her first try.
The 2023 Division II girls' pole vault top eight. Tayla Tootle tied for fourth place.
Tootle receives her fourth place medal in the girls' pole vault event.
Mustangs' Josh Trapp gets set on his mark to compete in the boys' 800-meter run.
After the starting pistol sounded, Trapp takes off.
Trapp (wearing the number 12) finishes the first lap of the 800-meter run.
Yancey runs in the final 200-meter event. She finished fifth on the podium with a time of 25.15 and with that time, she set a new school record.
Yancey crosses the finish line to take fifth place in the girls' 200-meter dash at the State Championships.
Faith Yancey on the podium after placing fifth in the 200-meter dash at the track and field Division II State Championships.
COLUMBUS – Over the weekend, athletes from Circleville, Logan Elm and Westfall competed at the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) track and field Division II State Championship.
