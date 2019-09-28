LANCASTER — Teays Valley scored off the opening kickoff and never looked back in blanking host Fairfield Union 40-0 on Friday in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game.
“We’ve got a couple of athletes who are first and second-year players that are really starting to hit their stride,” Teays Valley coach Mark Weber said. “It also helps that the O-line is doing what they’re supposed to do.”
The Vikings were getting it done on offense with 267 yards, on defense shutting out the Falcons and on special teams with two scores, a blocked kick and a recovered fumble.
Clayton Knox took the opening kickoff at the 15-yard line and raced up the sideline. While he fumbled before crossing the goal line, Camden Primmer was there to recover and put the Vikings on the scoreboard 17 second into the game.
Teays Valley’s second possession covered 60 yards in seven plays highlighted by a 24-yard run from Chance Littler and capped by an eight-yard scoring run by Tristan McDanel.
The senior quarterback said a few changes to the blocking schemes earlier in the season have helped the Vikings.
“The line has just been going with it and they’ve been blocking great. We’ve kind of changed our mentality and are running the ball harder and it’s working for us,” he said.
McDanel was the game’s leading rusher with 106 yards and threw for 83 more.
“We know we have playmakers and know we have guys who’ve got speed,” he said. “The first couple games, I feel we were a little tentative with them. We know we can pass it and I’ve been working all offseason. I’ve been gifted with that talent and those guys have been gifted with talent so it was just a matter of time before we clicked.”
Teays Valley added a couple points a few plays later when a punt snap was high and Michael Struckman chased down the Fairfield Union punter to tackle him in the endzone for a safety.
Two plays after the free kick, McDanel connected with Knox on a 55-yard scoring pass.
The Teays Valley defense continued to keep the Falcons in check, forcing a punt after three plays. Teays Valley special teams came through again blocking the kick and giving the offense a short field.
The Vikings advanced to a first-and-goal at the six-yard line but a couple penalties stymied the drive.
Freshman Cale Clifton came out and nailed a 25-yard field goal to put his team up 26-0.
The Falcons fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Adam Trisler recovered for the Vikings. Two plays later, McDanel scored from four yards out. Clifton’s fourth PAT kick of the night put TV up 33-0, which is where the score stood at halftime.
With the running clock in the second half, the Vikings only had one full possession but made the most of it.
McDanel turned a busted play into a 52-yard gain and, a couple plays later, Gage Weiler ran 10 yards for the night’s final score.
Fairfield Union was limited to 120 yards of offense for the night and never got closer to the endzone than the TV 25-yard line.
“Our defense just understands where to be. All the way from sixth-grade up we teach this defense. It’s very fundamental,” Weber said. “If they’re where they’re supposed to be, we won’t give up many points. I thought our tackling was much better, that’s been a point of emphasis.
“We stopped the run so we’re making teams one-dimensional. I figure if a team has to rely on the pass, we’re probably going to win.”
The Vikings (4-1, 2-0) step out of league play next week to welcome in Dunbar High School (1-4) from Dayton for homecoming.
“We’re going to have to beat them with discipline, team ball and with toughness,” Weber said.
Fairfield Union (0-5, 0-2) makes a trip to Hamilton Township next week.