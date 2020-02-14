Teays Valley tried its best to throw a wrench into the celebration plans of the Fairfield Union boys basketball team on Friday, but fell just short in a 45-43 overtime loss.
“Fairfield Union obviously had a height advantage over us, so we wanted to pressure them and get up on them pretty good and we had success doing that and disrupting their offense, Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “It was a really good game, but give credit to Fairfield Union for making a couple of more plays than we did. That was basically the difference.”
The win, combined with a 53-44 Hamilton Township victory over Bloom-Carroll, allowed the host Falcons (19-3, 13-1) to claim the outright Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship.
The Vikings led 15-14 at halftime but trailed 26-23 entering the fourth quarter. Teays Valley was down three with 12 seconds left and ran a set coming on an inbound pass that Adam Benschoter drained a three on to send the game into overtime.
“Adam had a nice game and he hit some really big shots, obviously including that one to send it to overtime,” Barnett said. “It was a chess game, because we wanted to push the pace offensively and Fairfield Union wanted to slow it down.”
The Vikings trailed by as many as six during overtime, but a three apiece from Riely Weiss and Adam Benschoter eventually made it a one-possession game. Unfortunately, that’s as close as the Vikings were able to come.
Benschoter scored a game-high 16 points, Garrett Meddock contributed 10, and Clayton Knox and Eli Burgett added five apiece for the Vikings.
Huston Harrah and Ryan Magill each had 13 points and Charlie Bean added 10 for the Falcons.
“I felt Riely did a nice job of defending Magill, who has been playing pretty well down the stretch here for Fairfield Union,” Barnett said. “Of Magill’s 13 points, four of them were off free throws in overtime.”
The Vikings (8-13, 6-8) close regular-season play today at Grove City.
“I was pleased with the way our kids competed and battled,” Barnett said. “When we’re the aggressor, our fortune has been better and that’s what we need to do (today) in Grove City and moving into the tournament.”
Unioto 61,
Westfall 30
Westfall was unable to get its offense on track in a 61-30 Scioto Valley Conference loss on Friday to host Unioto.
Jay Wyman had 11 points to pace the Mustangs (10-12, 5-9), who travel to Jackson on Monday for their tournament opener against Belpre.
Girls Basketball
Independence 46,
New Hope 42
New Hope led most of the way on Friday, but couldn’t close out a road game in a 46-42 loss to Independence.
Powered by nine points by Maren McCallister in the first quarter, the Statesmen grabbed an early 13-11 lead.
New Hope extended its advantage to 24-18 at halftime, led by Sadie Pruitt contributed five points.
Independence started its road back with a 16-11 third quarter to cut its deficit down to a single point and outscored New Hope 12-7 in the final stanza.
McCallister and Pruitt scored 11 points apiece for the Statesmen and Eden Leist added 10.
McKenzie White and Keyari Wilson-Frazier dropped in 13 points apiece for the Sixers (16-6).
The Statesmen (11-8) host Ohio Valley Christian on Friday in an Ohio Christian School Athletic Association tournament game.