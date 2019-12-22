With four of its five starters ranging from 6-foot-4 to 6-5, Fairfield Union presented a multitude of matchup problems on Saturday for host Logan Elm.
The Braves were able to survive the first punch the Falcons delivered, but not the second in a 60-38 Mid-State League Buckeye Division loss.
With a height advantage of between three to six inches at every position except for one, the Falcons made it difficult for the Braves to run their offense and dominated the glass to the tune of 41-14, including nine offensive, to hand the Braves their worst setback of the season.
Huston Harrah posted a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Falcons, Charlie Bean had eight points and Chase Poston added seven.
"We knew Fairfield Union's length could give us problems coming into the game and it did," Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. "We struggled at getting to the basket, getting rebounds and we were cold from three."
Fairfield Union finished the evening 23 of 38 (60.5 percent) from the field compared to Logan Elm going just 14 of 50 (28 percent).
The Falcons opened the evening by scoring on their first four possessions to take a 10-0 lead and eventually built their advantage to 19-4, following a layup by Sam Bernard.
Harrah scored 12 points during the run for the Falcons (6-0, 4-0).
"Harrah was the difference in the game," Stiverson said. "We tried a couple of different defenders and varied our look on him, but he was very patient and made good decisions with the basketball."
Logan Elm eventually responded with an 18-9 run, sparked by Luke Baldwin connecting on his first four shots of the evening — all from behind the arc.
"Our guys are confident in Luke to take those shots," Stiverson said. "If Luke can knock down his first shot he has the capability of stringing a few together, and he gave us a shot in the arm and allowed us to get back in the game."
A layup by Gabe Chalfin midway through the second quarter cut the Fairfield Union lead to 28-22.
The Falcons eventually took a 31-22 lead into intermission and then put away the Braves with a 16-5 third quarter, with six different players scoring during the run.
Baldwin led the Braves with 15 points and Chalfin added 13.
The Braves (4-3, 1-2) continue league play on Friday when they host defending champion Teays Valley (3-0, 2-0). Reserve tip is at 5 p.m., followed by varsity.