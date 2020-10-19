Circleville — The Fairfield Union Falcons defeated the Circleville Tigers 35-14 in Friday night’s football game to conclude the regular season for both teams.
The Falcons would scored twice in the first half on the back of a 34-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and a 17-yard run in the second quarter by running back Hadyen Collins.
Falcons Quarterback Barrett Young would also score on a 1-yard touchdown with about 9 minutes left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 21-0. The lead would advance to 28 with a 28-yard touchdown run by Ethan Hyme just before the end of the third quarter.
The Tigers would bounce back and make the score 28-6 with an Isac Payne 8-yard touchdown run. Collins would go on to score his third touchdown to make it 35-6 after the PAT. Payne would then score his second touchdown of the night on a 4-yard touchdown run and also ran in the two-point conversion to make the score 35-14 Falcons with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers conclude the shortened COVID-19 season with a 0-6 record while the Falcons will finish 1-7.
The Tigers rushed for 84 yards and pass for 170 yards to have 254 yards of total offense. Leading the running game for the Tigers was Scott Moats who had thirteen carries for 49 yards, Payne had 8 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Moats passed for 142 yards on 13-30 passing and had two interceptions, Lucky Donaldson was 2-2 passing for 28 yards.
Devon Cockerham led the Tigers in receiving with 81 yards on 10 receptions, Moats had two receptions for 28 yards, and Wyatt Thatcher had two receptions for 21 yards.
Leading the Tigers in tackles was Payne with 12 tackles. Omari Graham also had 9 tackles for the tigers.